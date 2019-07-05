The fate of the world literally hangs in the balance in the latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It didn't take long for Sarge's forces to forge an uneasy alliance with S.H.I.E.L.D., though it seems everyone is keeping something from the other side — and it all comes to a head when new big bad (?) Izel is revealed.

Spoilers ahead for "Collision Course (Part 1)," the latest episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired Friday, July 5, 2019.

This one really felt like the first half of a season finale, but don't worry, we still have a few more episodes to go in this 13-episode season. Sarge’s motivations remain a bit of a mystery, but the shrike threat is bringing his quest to kill their creator to a head. Turns out, we’ve already met this dangerous 'beast' he's been warning S.H.I.E.L.D. about the past few episodes. It's Izel, the mystery woman who saved Fitz and Simmons from certain doom and asked them to help her find some artifacts back on Earth.

We learn the artifacts she’s trying to find are actually the mysterious monoliths that have been a thorn in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s side for years (they’re also the alien tech that sent most of the team to the future last season). The shrike on Earth have all come together to form a giant, black tower of dead hosts and black crystal, which Sarge claims will spread across the globe and destroy the planet if it reaches full strength. Back in space, FitzSimmons successfully bring Izel (and themselves) back to Earth, obviously not realizing she’s the apparent, prophesied doom the team has been trying to thwart.

To add a bit more drama, Sarge’s giant truck is actually the delivery system for an extremely powerful bomb designed to level Izel and her town — along with any nearby cities in the process. The episode ends on one hell of a cliffhanger, with the bomb and half the team on a collision course with the tower, while FitzSimmons' ship prepares to land, with Mack watching nearby trying to decide how on Earth to deal with it all.

In-between those high stakes, we also get a bit of quiet time between Daisy and Sarge, though sadly she doesn’t garner much more intel about exactly why he’s sporting Coulson's face. We do glean that Sarge is keeping plenty of secrets, with some of those apparently surrounding his relationship with Izel. He claims she killed his family, while Izel tells FitzSimmons that Sarge is a monster tracking her across the cosmos trying to kill her. The truth probably falls somewhere in the middle, though planet Earth could be the cost for figuring it all out.

Assorted musings

ABC/Marvel

Oh, Deke. Though he's still crushing hard on Daisy, he doesn’t pass up a chance to hook up with Sarge’s crazy team member Snow. And, of course, the entire team walks in on them. But, we did get an update on Mack keeping the secret of Deke's VR version of Daisy. Turns out he took a slice of the company for his silence. Probably a good call on that one.

Well, we finally know where the monoliths came from. Izel's planet, which has seemingly been destroyed, were the creators of those odd devices. She said they were designed to bring life together on her world, but apparently that didn’t turn out too well. No intel on exactly how they ended up on Earth, though.

Was Sarge serious about the magic sword to kill Izel? If true, what's in that sword?

Post-credit scene: Enoch is reaching out to the other Chronicoms, and it seems there could be a full-on Chronicom civil war brewing among the survivors. Some are looking to stop Enoch, while others apparently plan to keep exploring Fitz and SImmons' brains to try and solve time travel. So, do they have copies of their minds? Or are they still connected to them even though they’re out of the machine? So many questions.