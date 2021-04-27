Yabba Dabba Doo! Fox developing adult 'Flintstones' animated series starring Elizabeth Banks as grown-up Pebbles

WILMMMAAAAAAA!!! Fox and Warner Bros. Animation are taking a trip back in time to prehistory for Bedrock — an adult-oriented Flintstones animated sequel series about a grown-up Pebbles (the young daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone). Elizabeth Banks, who is executive-producing the show, is also set to voice the main character. Lindsay Kerns (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) has been tapped to etch the pilot script into a cave wall.

The story is said to pick up 20 years later after the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon, which ran for nearly 200 episodes between the early to mid-1960s. As the uncultured Stone Age gives way to the more enlighted Bronze Age, Fred is on the verge of retirement at Mr. Slate's stone quarry and Pebbles is looking for a job of her own. Similar to the Croods, the residents of Bedrock will soon find that evolution can be "harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club," reads the official synopsis.

Right now, Pebbles and Fred are the only confirmed characters, but it's not too crazy to assume that Wilma, Bam-Bam, Mr. Slate, Betty, Barney, Dino (we hope he didn't pass away in the last two decades!), a collection of talking animal appliances, and maybe even the The Great Gazoo are a part of the antediluvian ensemble.

Check out the initial key art below:

Credit: Fox/Warner Bros. Animation

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog, or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.”

“The Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation,” added Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation. "Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and FOX and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. This is going to rock (sorry)."

Max Handelman will executive-produce alongside Banks under their Brownstone Productions banner, with Kerns and Dannah Shinder serving as co-executive producers.

Bedrock, which has yet to be picked up with a full order, isn't the most recent attempt to revive the classic caveman IP. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane planned to reboot The Flintstones in the early 2010s, but the project eventually fell through when the network and studio weren't pleased with the script.