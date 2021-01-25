The Mandalorian stars in the room apparently didn't even know about Luke's surprise Season 2 cameo

Even if you find yourself as a main cast member of The Mandalorian, don't expect to be made privvy to all the Star Wars secrets. During an hour-long interview with The Sith Council podcast, Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katzan Kryze, alleged that the cast had no clue about Luke Skywalker's cameo in the Season 2 finale — even when they were filming it opposite the actor who was bringing young Luke to life.

"I didn't know until I saw it with you guys," she said. "They didn't tell us [who it was]. There was an actor there with [CGI] dots on his face ... I thought to myself, 'They would've let us know that.'" She also said the actors were told that the character was someone else. "It was a complete red herring, so we didn't know. I knew it was a Jedi, I knew it was an X-Wing, so you start to put things together, but you don't know ... I was crying when Luke Skywalker showed up. Literally crying."

The chat then turned to the topic of the Darksaber, which is the key to reclaiming the royal throne of Mandalore. However, the item now belongs to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) after defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat. However, Sith Council host Kristian "Darth" Harloff did cite an instance in Rebels where it was simply passed down without the need for combat. Per Sackhoff, showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have yet to discuss it with her.

"It was something that wasn't explained to me. It's something we know that we need to talk [about] — it's one of those things," she said. "But it's just one of those things that's not for me to know right now and I'm sure that Dave and Jon 100 percent know ... I'm sitting here just like you guys, trying to figure it out, going, 'But, but but...' And so, you never know, right? That's what I love about being part of this, is that growing up watching movies, being a fan of not only this world, but sci-fi as a genre in general. I love not knowing some stuff because I can sit and watch it just like you guys, and it's absolutely amazing and takes me back to being a little kid."

Watch the full conversation below:

Video of Katee Sackhoff Interview: Bo Katan, The Mandalorian Sith Council #2

A third season of The Mandalorian has already been green-lit, but it won't film until after The Book of Boba Fett spinoff, which means we likely won't see it until some point in 2022.