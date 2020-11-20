The Mandalorian Chapter 12 brings reunions and Moff Gideon plans [Jabba the Pod 4.4]

He almost said it! Dr. Pershing (a holo-image of him, anyway), came this close to saying the "M" word. You know the one, it rhymes with "bidi-plorian."

Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian was directed by Carl Weathers, and was heavy on classic Star Wars imagery. It also expounded on the plans of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and all but confirms that his plans for Yoda Baby involve some kind of cloning. Not great, Bob!

We also get what may be some initial concerns about the unrest in the outer rim. The returning Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) of the New Republic has a talk with Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and mentions that all of the shady BS going on out there could be connected. It feels like he just may be one of the first people to notice the stirrings of what could be the First Order.

Also, Yoda Baby steals cookies, there's a protocol droid, and a lot of the blue-skinned Mythrol in a bomber jacket. Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are on it, so join Matt, Caitlin, and Brian as they explore this installment and then talk about the ethics of reading Ayn Rand. Also Star Wars.

Listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

