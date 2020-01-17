The Mandalorian: George Lucas meets Baby Yoda in adorable photo from creator Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau broke the internet last night by posting a photo of Star Wars creator George Lucas cradling the Baby Yoda puppet in his arms. The mysterious toddler (who has a real name beyond the one given to him by fans) was, far and away, the breakout character of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Favreau created the live-action series and serves as a writer and executive producer.

You can check out the legendary meeting in the tweet below. It is unclear whether the photo was taken from the set of Season 1 or Season 2, the latter of which is currently in production and will debut on Disney's subscription streaming service in the fall. Wherever it was taken, we like to imagine that Mr. Lucas sang "Rockabye Baby" to the iconic puppet in the key of Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes. You can't convince us that it didn't happen!

While we still don't know who or what Baby Yoda is, the Season 1 finale hinted that Season 2 will focus on Mando's search for the Force-using child's home planet. Gifted with a Mudhorn signet by the Armorer (Emily Swallow), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal plays the show's titular character) has become the kid's de facto parent and may even train Baby Yoda in the ways of the Mandalorian.

There's also the fact that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) seemed to be wielding a Darksaber as he cut his way out of his downed TIE Fighter in the final moments of the last episode. The mysteries just keep mounting and we can't wait to see them answered next season.

The Mandalorian is also executive produced by Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Favreau and Filoni lead the writing staff of Rick Famuyiwa and Christopher Yost. In addition, Filoni served as director alongside Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.