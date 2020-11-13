The Mandalorian Season 2- Mando on a boat
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
The Mandalorian gives us a wild ride of answers and rumor confirmations [Jabba the Pod 4.3]

Nov 13, 2020, 4:35 PM EST
If you thought that The Mandalorian was going to wait a few more episodes before it started to deal out more big reveals, think again!

The live-action Star Wars series went on a rampage in Chapter 11, giving out some tantalizing tidbits about Mando culture (mostly why some take their helmets off and some don't), and then, you know, it brought certain characters from animation into live-action.

Not only that! Said character name drops another character that has long been rumored, so it's a really good bet that this show is definitely going where the rumors said it would go.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are absolutely losing their minds over all of it. Join Brian, Caitlin, and Matt as they celebrate the return of a legend, and that legend speaking a certain name. Also, lauded actor Titus Welliver (Lost, Deadwood) played an Imperial officer so it's a good day all around.

Listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

