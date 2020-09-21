The Mandalorian ramps up with 'Mando Mondays' merch drops: Polaroid camera, Baby Yoda LEGO & more

With a little over a month to go until Season 2 of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+, Lucasfilm announced the start of "Mando Mondays." The weekly Star Wars event is set to give fans of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda a first look at new toys, apparel, books, comics, and digital content inspired by the hit galactic series.

"When The Mandalorian debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters — particularly the Child,” Kareem Daniel, President, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, said in a statement. "This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more."

Mando Mondays kick off Monday, Oct. 26 — four days before the Season 2 premiere on Friday, Oct. 30.

However, you can start to pre-order some exclusive merch later today at 4:00 p.m. EST. Among the immediately available goodies are a Mando-inspired edition of Monopoly; a series of action figures hailing from Hasbro's Black and Vintage series; three Funko Pop! bobbleheads; a LEGO Star Wars "The Child" construction set; a Legends in 3D ½ Scale Bust of The Child from Gentle Giant, and The Mandalorian Premium Format Figure from Sideshow.

In addition, Polaroid announced a new instant camera for $119.99. Although the product isn't directly tied to Mando Mondays, it is the product of an official partnership with Lucasfilm.

"The Polaroid Now camera has been redesigned in colors and textures inspired by the Mandalorian's armor," reads the release. "With the Polaroid camera's metallic casing reminiscent of Beskar steel and adorned with the character's design details, the instant camera delivers a truly unique aesthetic that will delight Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans everywhere."

Credit: Polaroid/Lucasfilm

The camera's specs include: an autofocus lens system, a self-timer function, a dynamic flash, and double exposure capabilities. The Child-inspired i-Type film features: 8 color photographs with limited-edition frame designs; 12 frame designs to collect in total; with sepia, purple, or green iridescent tones emblazoned with characters and symbols from the series, and 8 collectible dark slides, one in each pack of film.

Sadly, The Mandalorian didn't take home any Primetime Emmys last night. Instead, the show, which was nominated for Best Drama Series, only won seven technical awards. Still, that's cause for celebration (Ewok-style)! Keep the party going with a look at some of the freshly-confirmed merchandise in the media gallery below.