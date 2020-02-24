Latest Stories

Star Wars fan meticulously turns an RC plane into The Mandalorian's Razor Crest ship

Now this is podracing! Well, fine, flying a remote-controlled version the Star Wars ship piloted in The Mandalorian isn’t exactly podracing, but technically there’s still a Star Wars fan flying a Star Wars ship, so it’s still kind of close.

That fan is YouTuber Adam Woodworth, an avid builder who’s created such iconic pieces of Star Wars tech as a working Y-Wing and Imperial Probe droid in the past. Woodworth’s latest foray into a galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest. Built around a E-flite UMX Ultrix BNF Basic body, the RC aircraft looks like it’s ready to zip around a frustratingly cute Baby Yoda...and there are enough build details included in the video that enterprising fans can try their hand at going full junkyard DIY Anakin Skywalker.

Check it out:

Din Djarin would be proud. The clunky-looking craft actually zips around quite nicely, as long as it’s kept away from part-scrounging Jawas. A little foam, a little spray paint — Doug Chiang, here we come!

The craft is made from Depron foam and looks super slick against Earth’s blue sky. However, Woodworth explains that the build was very tricky — and took some experimentation to get right. There might be a lot of crashes in the future for some fans before they can become the Han Solo of the RC scene.

However, the second season of The Mandalorian isn’t set to hit Disney+ until October, so there’s still plenty of time to build a personal Razor Crest.

(courtesy of io9)

