Ay, caramba! The Simpsons scores two-year renewal for Seasons 33 and 34 at Fox

There are only three constants in life: death, taxes, and The Simpsons. Fox announced today that the iconic animated sitcom will return to Springfield for at least two more seasons (33 and 34), taking the show through 2023 with a total of 757 episodes.

To this day, it's still the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history. Homer Simspon commented on the renewal news with his usual exclamation of "Woo Hoo!" and remarked that "with any luck the show will soon be older than I am."

“My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers,” added executive producer James L. Brooks.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises," teased creator and executive producer Matt Groening. "Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his 10th birthday for the thirty-third time.”

We wouldn't be surprised if the crew celebrates with a large platter of freshly steamed hams.

The series is currently in the middle of airing its 32nd season, with Episode 14 — "Yokel Hero" — scheduled to premiere this Sunday (March 7) at 8 p.m. EST. So far, this season has attracted seven million audience members across all platforms. The Simpsons is also the most-followed TV show on social media with 63 million followers.

Credit: Fox

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment said in a statement. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” continued Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at Fox for making this a truly great day.”

We don't really need to explain the show to anyone, but just in case you've been living under a rock these last 30 years, The Simpsons follows the misadventures of a middle-class suburban family in the fictional town of Springfield (don't ask us which state it's in). For over three decades, the lovable exploits of Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and baby Maggie have been a mainstay of American television. Hank Azaria and Frank Shearer round out the core cast as the voices of Moe Szyslak and Mr. Burns. Both actors recently decided to stop voicing characters of color like Apu, Carl, and Dr. Hibbert.