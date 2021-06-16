GettyImages-1221072799
The truth is out there: J.J. Abrams producing 'UFO' alien docuseries for Showtime

James Comtois
Jun 16, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT
We’ve been telling you for years that UFOs are real. (Okay, so, technically UFOs are Unidentified Flying Objects, so by their very definition they're real until they’re identified, but you know what we mean. The truth is out there, aliens are among us, trust no one.) But now J.J. Abrams is also ringing that truth bell. 

Abrams’ Bad Robot production banner is producing UFO, a four-part docuseries about our fascination with unidentified flying objects and the theories surrounding them for Showtime. Mark Monroe and Paul Crowder are directing the series, with Glen Zipper producing along with Bad Robot through Zipper Bros. Films. 

Per the premium cable network, the show will examine how the government, private companies and the military may have shielded the public from "the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena.” It will also explore “unsettling theories of a subject that recently reached national headlines, and has historically been the focus of powerful politicians and CEOs, while average citizens pursuing the very same truth have been ridiculed and ostracized." And, of course, it will feature interviews from people who say they've seen UFOs firsthand.

Here's the poster that Showtime issued for UFO:

Showtime

 

This docuseries comes at a time when the public’s interest in UFOs and possible close encounters of the third kind has been rekindled in a big way, due in part to a New York Times article revealing that the Pentagon has been studying UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) for years.

UFO will premiere on the premium cable network on August 8.

