You can now hone your monster hunting skills at a real-world Witcher school in Poland

Henry Cavill isn't the only person with a license to slay monsters on the Continent. You too can hone your brutal fantasy skills with a real-world "Witcher School" located in Poland. While the program has been in operation for the last six years, it only just became recognized as an official larp (live action role-playing game) from CD Projekt Red this week.

More than 2,000 people from over 50 countries have already taken part in the experience, which allows pupils to live in a castle for three days; take on intenstive Witcher training under the supervision of trained professionals; and hunt beasts from the books written by Andrzej Sapkowski and the hit video games based upon them.

"You do not need any special requirements to take part in Witcher School," Dastin Wawrzyniak from the 5 Żywiołów agency, the event organizer, said in a statement. "The ticket price includes a basic costume [and] a witcher adept character created by our scenario team. Before the game, there are workshops explaining the game and safety rules, with special consideration for people who are at the event for the first time."

Witcher School is billed as a fully immersive with up-to-the-minute moral decisions and a free-roaming environment rigged with special effects like pyrotechnics. By the end, recruits are challenged to take on the Trial of Grasses, a rite of passage that allows one to graduate as a fully-accredited monster hunter. Ticket prices aren't too steep, with the standard and deluxe options both costing less than $1,000 each. Tossing a coin to yourself has never been so affordable!

"At the moment, we have a schedule for autumn 2021, and there are still free tickets for international events in English, but we are already working on plans for next year," Wawrzyniak added. "We hope to announce them as soon as possible, because thanks to the CD Projekt Red license interest in our the event has increased."

If you're not up to traveling all the way to Poland, Netflix has you covered. The streaming giant will release an original anime film — The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — Monday, Aug. 23. Season 2 of the live-action series will debut Friday, Dec. 17.

Head to the gallery below for a look at what awaits you in Witcher School...