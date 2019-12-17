The Witcher's Henry Cavill picks the winner of Geralt vs. Superman

On December 20, Netflix will drop the first season of The Witcher; which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling fantasy novels. Former (and hopefully future) Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is headlining The Witcher as the fan favorite hero, Geralt of Rivia. Naturally, SYFY WIRE couldn't resist asking Cavill to tell us who would win in a potential Geralt vs. Superman clash.

"I mean, Superman," replied Cavill. "I mean, Geralt is pretty handy, the same way that Batman is. If you give [Geralt] enough planning and prep time then he might be able to beat Superman. But only because Supes is holding back."

Regardless of Cavill’s prediction of a largely one-sided fight, he does see some parallels between his two iconic characters.

"I think the inner voice of Geralt is very similar to Superman, some of his actions certainly are as well," said Cavill. "But if I were to compare Geralt to a superhero, I would have to say he's more of a blend between Batman and Superman. Batman on the exterior... abandoned as a child, trained exceptionally hard. He also has this human adjacent physicality to him; which is more Superman, but he has the heart of Superman. He has a belief in a better world, he has a belief in the potential goodness of people."

