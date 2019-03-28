Latest Stories

The Society
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Netflix mystery The Society; Batman: Hush; UglyDolls final trailer
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Main Image
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending March 31
Jordan Peele Twilight Zone
Tag: TV
Jordan Peele explains how his Twilight Zone reboot avoids Black Mirror comparisons
Eve Stranger Cover Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Behind the scenes look at Philip Bond's Memento-esque comic Eve Stranger
Godzilla King of the Monsters Ghidorah on a Mountain

This is Godzilla's world in earth-shaking new footage from King of the Monsters

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 28, 2019

We're now just two months away from the arrival of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the much-anticipated sequel to 2014's Godzilla that promises to deliver a planet full of monster mayhem after the relative calm of the first film. A new TV spot has just landed to focus on just that, and it does not disappoint.

Set five years after the first film, King of the Monsters shows us a world that's been awakened by Godzilla's presence. Everywhere, gigantic creatures now called Titans are popping up, taking to land, sea, and sky in an effort to re-establish dominance over the planet, with the human race standing in the way of that.

These great beasts — Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and it seems others as well — will wipe humanity from the face of the planet, but the monster-studying geniuses at Monarch have a plan: Unleash Godzilla, allow him to restore balance, and make the human race his virtual pet, under his protection.

It's the kind of setup that's perfect for allowing monster vs. monster showdowns to break out all across the film, and that seems to be exactly what's happening. The new TV spot, set to the classic "Over the Rainbow," simultaneously depicts the Titans as beautiful and terrible and takes several moments from previous trailers and expands them.

We see gunners in helicopters firing on Rodan midflight, Mothra getting blasted by Ghidorah, Rodan and Ghidorah colliding in midair (speaking of which, it's going to be really interesting to watch this version of Godzilla matched with three other monsters who can all fly), and more. It really gives the impression that the monsters have taken over the planet and we are at their mercy. Or, as O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s character Barnes puts it in the TV spot: "This is Godzilla's world. We just live in it."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Godzilla
Tag: Rodan
Tag: Mothra
Tag: King Ghidorah

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Godzilla
Godzilla New Monsters
Are there surprising new kaiju in the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer?
James Grebey
Dec 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Michael Dougherty
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Millie Bobby Brown Charles Dance Vera Farmiga
Director Michael Dougherty confirms Godzilla: King of the Monsters is finished
Josh Weiss
Nov 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Godzilla
Godzilla King of the Monsters
Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer recut in classic Toho style thanks to awesome fan edit
Matthew Jackson
Jul 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: posters
Godzilla
The Titans wreak havoc in scintillating new Godzilla: King of the Monsters posters
Donnie Lederer
Dec 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3