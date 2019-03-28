This is Godzilla's world in earth-shaking new footage from King of the Monsters

We're now just two months away from the arrival of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the much-anticipated sequel to 2014's Godzilla that promises to deliver a planet full of monster mayhem after the relative calm of the first film. A new TV spot has just landed to focus on just that, and it does not disappoint.

Set five years after the first film, King of the Monsters shows us a world that's been awakened by Godzilla's presence. Everywhere, gigantic creatures now called Titans are popping up, taking to land, sea, and sky in an effort to re-establish dominance over the planet, with the human race standing in the way of that.

These great beasts — Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and it seems others as well — will wipe humanity from the face of the planet, but the monster-studying geniuses at Monarch have a plan: Unleash Godzilla, allow him to restore balance, and make the human race his virtual pet, under his protection.

Video of Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Beautiful - In Theaters May 31

It's the kind of setup that's perfect for allowing monster vs. monster showdowns to break out all across the film, and that seems to be exactly what's happening. The new TV spot, set to the classic "Over the Rainbow," simultaneously depicts the Titans as beautiful and terrible and takes several moments from previous trailers and expands them.

We see gunners in helicopters firing on Rodan midflight, Mothra getting blasted by Ghidorah, Rodan and Ghidorah colliding in midair (speaking of which, it's going to be really interesting to watch this version of Godzilla matched with three other monsters who can all fly), and more. It really gives the impression that the monsters have taken over the planet and we are at their mercy. Or, as O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s character Barnes puts it in the TV spot: "This is Godzilla's world. We just live in it."

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31.