Godzilla puts on a light show in the latest teaser for King of the Monsters

With a little more than two months to go until its release, the promotional machine for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is firing up again, and that means we're starting to get peeks at some new footage.

The latest look takes the form of a new spot that arrived over the weekend that, amid the destruction caused by the Titans — Godzilla and new monster friends and foes King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan — also manages to remind us that this a film about a group of people trying to study and perhaps ultimately live in some kind of harmony with the King of the Monsters.

The teaser begins with a group of scientists and soldiers in a lab that's at least partially underwater, with a wall of glass that looks on Godzilla's watery home. The legendary kaiju begins to ignite the spikes on its back, which Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) describes as "an intimidation display." Just watch to see where that leads:

Video of Godzilla: King of the Monsters - Intimidation - Only In Theaters May 31

King of the Monsters takes place five years after Godzilla, in a world that's grown paranoid over the possibility of more giant monsters. When those extra monsters finally do arrive, they present a grave problem for all of humanity as they battle for superiority around the planet, and that's where one of the film's most intriguing ideas comes in: The idea, laid out by Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe), that we would become Godzilla's pet, as it protects us from the threat of other Titans.

At the center of it all is Dr. Russell, whose work allows her to attempt communication with the Titans, and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown), who's swept along in the adventure.

In addition to the epic visuals already laid out in the trailers by director Michael Dougherty (Krampus), Godzilla: King of the Monsters also features an absolutely stacked cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, Thomas Middleditch, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, and more.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives May 31.