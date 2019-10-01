Through the Looking Glass Episode 2: The Mythology that Bred a Watercooler Monster

Welcome back to Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective, co-hosted by SYFY WIRE senior producer Tara Bennett and renowned TV critic Maureen Ryan.

In this episode, we sit down with Finding Lost author Nikki Stafford for an insightful look at how Lost took fan engagement to a new level. We discuss how we each interacted with fandom back in the day, the history of Lost's official fandom board, The Fuselage, and how from there, the show's speculation/theory culture spun out to new heights.

From blogger recaps to journalist mega theories, Lostpedia’s fan community, spoiler culture, and the evolution of toxic fan culture, this episode tackles it all!

