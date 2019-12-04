Go behind the scenes of the MCU in Marvel Avengers Insider's Film Guide

It's almost impossible to imagine the worldwide superhero movie landscape without the quadrilogy of blockbuster Marvel Avengers films and their lasting legacy on fandom and the cinematic medium.

As this latest phase of Marvel Studios flicks centered around Earth's Mightiest Heroes comes to a temporary finale with this year's Avengers: Endgame, it's fitting as we roll into the sunset of 2019 to pause and look back at the magic.

To honor the accomplishments of the four Avengers movies, London-based Titan Books is launching a deluxe hardback celebratory guide titled Marvel Avengers: An Insider's Guide To The Avengers Films — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek at this commemorative edition that arrives Dec. 6.

Credit: Titan Books

With everything but a cape and cowl packed inside its colorful 128 pages, this love letter to The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the 22 films collectively known as The Infinity Saga includes a treasure of fresh interviews with the stellar cast and talented crew and never-seen material for the live-action comic book films that defined an entire generation of cinema.

Credit: Titan Books

Its illuminating interior is carefully researched and brimming with engaging comments by Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow, and dozens more.

Stuffed like a Christmas goose with incredible on-set photography, character sketches, and concept art from the dazzling Marvel Cinematic Universe, this special holiday collector's guide also contains chats with Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Finn, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and directors Joss Whedon and The Russo Brothers.

Credit: Titan Books

Regarding Avengers: Age of Ultron, Scarlett Johansson recalls being apprehensive about gaining the martial arts skills to play Black Widow.

"We definitely embraced wushu a lot and there's way more weaponry than I had to learn before," she recounts in the book. "So that stuff is a little bit difficult to pick up. I'd have to say the first time I saw what they had in mind I said, "Oh my god, I'm never going to learn it." And you do - it's just a lot of fails until you get it. And those fails hurt!"

Credit: Titan Books

In an interview with Robert Downey Jr., the actor reveals his choices for the more underappreciated elements of the first Avengers movie of 2012.

"The unsung heroes are, of course, our bad guy, which Tom Hiddleston delivers on fantastically, and the all-encompassing Jeremy Renner, who's bringing this other new, "We've kind of heard of Hawkeye" vibe," Downey Jr. reveals inside the pages. "Iron Man was one of those characters until 2008, at least in the eyes of the average moviegoer."

Credit: Titan Books

Marvel Avengers: An Insider's Guide To The Avengers Films lands on Dec. 6.