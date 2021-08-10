Titans: Jason Todd actor teases Red Hood's lust for vengeance against the Joker in Season 3

Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime better watch his back in Season 3 of Titans (premiering on HBO Max later this week). Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) is trading his Robin identity for that of the Red Hood after a near-fatal encounter with the Joker. These are story beats ripped from two iconic storylines: Batman: Death in the Family (1988) and Under the Red Hood (2005-2006). Recently chatting with TVLine, Walters teased that his character returns "with a vengeance."

"In the amusement park scene [featured in trailers], Jason is wanting to get back at, obviously, the Joker, because Dick [Grayson] didn’t take care of the Joker and he knows he’s a little disappointed in that. Jason goes out and basically takes it into his own hands," the actor continued.

With Jason turning to the dark side and Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) adopting a "f*** Batman" attitude, Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) needs to take stock of the damage he's done by bringing these young men into such a rugged and scarring life of vigilantism. "We explore our relationship very immensely, and I think the fans are going to love it," Walters continued. He lated added: "That’s a great dynamic of the show — exploring the relationships these characters have with Jason and now the ‘new’ Jason."

Video of Titans Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max

In addition to seeking revenge on the Joker, Todd is also ticked off by what he saw as a betrayal by Slade Wilson's daughter, Rose (Chelsea Zhang). Having gone through so much physical and emotional pain, the former Robin wants "to get rid of this fear that he has, and the only way that he feels he can conquer this fear is by, in a way, hitting back as a Titan but with a different outcome — if that makes sense," Walters explained. "Throughout this season, there’s a lot of finding who he is as a character.”

Season 3 of Titans swoops onto HBO Max this Thursday, Aug. 12. Click here to see what critics are saying.