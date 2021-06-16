Tom Hiddleston on that cliffhanger ending to Episode 2 of Loki: ‘He has to see what’s going on’

The second episode of the Disney+ original Marvel series Loki pulled no punches, ripping back the curtain on the show’s big bad while also leaving plenty more questions unanswered. But what about that last second decision in the episode’s closing scene? Star Tom Hiddleston has a few thoughts on why it went down.

**Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Loki, streaming now on Disney Plus**

In a chat with TV Line, the actor opened up a bit about Loki’s psyche at this point in the adventure, having had his core believes about the universal itself rewritten last week (with the reveal of the Time Keepers pulling the strings), and now as he slowly settles into his uncertain role at the TVA in the series’ latest hour.

The show’s second episode introduced us to the female variant of Loki causing all the trouble in the time stream (played by Sophia Di Martino), as she sets off a dozen or more “time bombs” across the time stream, causing utter chaos to the sacred timeline. The fallout from that attack has yet to be seen. But the episode ended with one heck of a twist — as our Loki chases the mysterious female Loki variant through a time portal while Mobius (Owen Wilson) runs futility behind.

According to Hiddleston, the decision was harder than it seemed for Loki, as he’s starting to feel he might’ve finally found someone he could rely on in that burgeoning partnership with Mobius. But still, he has questions that need answered (and, ahem, so do we).

“Mobius is someone who, perhaps for the first time in [Loki’s] life, he thinks he might be able to trust, and perhaps trusts him, and he doesn’t want to betray that trust,” Hiddleston told TV Line. “But at the same time, he has to see what’s going on. He can’t help himself but follow, because it’s too strange and provokes so much curiosity within him.”

Wilson minced no words about the episode’s end, telling TV Line that Mobius “feels betrayed” by the move. That said, Mobius also realizes he "can’t ever really be surprised that the God of Mischief would be up to something.”

The first two episode of Loki are streaming now on Disney+, with the third episode slated to drop next Wednesday.