Tom Holland isn't sure which will film first now, Spider-Man 3 or Uncharted

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Hollywood production schedules and release dates, many filmmakers still have no idea when they'll be able to get back to work. In some cases, in-demand actors are now faced with the prospect of rescheduling multiple major projects whenever their respective lockdowns lift, in order to meet multiple new release dates that also may eventually have to be reshuffled yet again to accommodate the changing times. It's all a mess, but Tom Holland checked in with Jimmy Kimmel this week to let fans know that he'll be ready to play two action heroes on the big screen no matter when he's allowed to step on a film set again.

Holland was a guest on the at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, video chatting with Kimmel from his home in London, where he admitted he and his housemates have been "drunk all the time" and playing a lot of Playstation while also working on a screenplay to send out to producers. The Spider-Man: Far From Home and Onward star was mostly there to promote his charity, The Brothers Trust, and to wish Kimmel's son Billy a happy birthday while in character as Peter Parker, but he also got around to talking about work on two major upcoming blockbusters: Uncharted and the still-untitled third Spider-Man film. When Kimmel asked Holland if he'd heard whether or not Spider-Man would still begin shooting this summer, Holland gave us all a sense of the uncertainty in his schedule right now.

"I'm not too sure. I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg, and we were all ready to go, we went to set for day one shooting, and then we go shut down and we all got sent home," Holland said. "So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm unclear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens. But I'm ready to play both. I mean, I've played Spider-Man enough now. I could play him tomorrow. So, ready to go."

Video of Tom Holland Surprises Billy Kimmel on 3rd Birthday

Holland is, of course, far from alone in being uncertain what comes next, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down film production around the world, and studios are shuffling release dates as they await a return to some semblance of a normal schedule. In his case, though, the shutdown came with a particularly biting bit of disappointment, as the Uncharted film was finally set to begin shooting after years of development hell. Now, after it was finally on track, the release date has been delayed yet again to October 2021 pending the restart of production.

The still-untitled third Spider-Man film, itself a once-uncertain project after a standoff over the rights between Sony and Disney, is holding onto its July 16, 2021 release date for the moment, but that too could be subject to change in the coming weeks.