WATCH: Tony Hale on why he's the perfect choice for Toy Story 4's anxious, trash-obsessed Forky

Contributed by
Caitlin profile image
Caitlin Busch
Jun 13, 2019

As the world prepares for Toy Story 4, the latest emotional gut punch from Disney and Pixar, there is one very important new character that fans need to be made aware of. That character is Forky, voiced by Tony Hale of Arrested Development and Veep fame.

Forky, a talking spork with pipe cleaners for arms and googly eyes for, well, eyes, is created by Bonnie, who audiences first met in Toy Story 3 when a college-bound Andy gave her his toys: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Rex, and the rest of the gang. Bonnie loves Forky more than anything else, so when Forky doesn't understand the whole concept of being a "toy" — he thinks he's trash — he causes more than a few problems for his self-elected keeper, Woody (Tom Hanks).

Forky's paranoia were a perfect match for Hale's, he tells SYFY WIRE, because Pixar first described the character "as having a nervous energy... and kind of gullible to a fault." But that's not all.

Hale explains further in this video from the Toy Story 4 press junket at Walt Disney World recently, where SYFY WIRE also spoke with director Josh Cooley, producer Mark Nielsen, and Bo Peep actress Annie Potts. Watch now to get the low-down on Forky, the Toy Story 4 legacy, and much, much more.

Toy Story 4 premieres in theaters June 21.

