Latest Stories

The Good Place S3 finale via official website 2019
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/17
The Witcher - Geralt and Yennefer
Tag: Fangrrls
Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes
Russian Doll
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Russian Doll serves up repeat outfits to die for
DEVILMAN crybaby
Tag: Movies
Devilman Crybaby, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan win big at Crunchyroll's 3rd Annual Anime Awards
toy fair gaming hero

Here are Toy Fair 2019's coolest comics and video game-inspired toys

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Luke Brown
Feb 17, 2019

This year's Toy Fair kicked off this weekend with a huge number of reveals and announcements that showcased the best of what major companies like Hasbro, NECA, LEGO, Mezco, and so many more have to offer. We scoured the floor to find you the everything cool we could find. From Overwatch to Hellboy, Wonder Woman to My Hero Academia, these are Toy Fair 2019's Coolest Comic and Video Game Toys.

One of the lines we couldn't wait to see in person was Hasbro's take on Blizzard's fantastic team-based shooter, Overwatch. While there are a lot of Overwatch collectibles on the market, many of the articulated figures are pricy imports that look great but take a toll on your budget. Hasbro's new line, Overwatch Ultimates, brings that same incredible Blizzard design, strong articulation, and plenty of accessories, but offers it at a much friendlier price point of ~$20 each. Larger figures like Reinhardt will set you back a bit more, but they'll stay in scale, and still come with signature weapons and "power" accessories.

Elsewhere, Mezco continued to set the standard for what's possible with high-end 1/12-scale figures. There weren't a lot of new figures added to the One:12 Collective brand at this year's show, but what was new had us hype for the next few years of Mezco's impressive collection. The new DC Comics-inspired Wonder Woman has a tremendous sculpt and is just different enough from the film version and existing iterations of the character to be a worthy addition to any collection. The same could be said of Mezco's classic Harley Quinn. With multiple head sculpts, weapons, and stellar poseability, this Harley could arguably be her best figure yet.

We'll be updating this post with more incredible figures and collectibles as Toy Fair 2019 rolls on, so check back in to ensure you don't miss out on any of the awesomeness.

1000 Toys Hellboy
1000 Toys Hellboy Ape Sapien
Dark Horse The Witcher III Ciri Alternate Costume
First 4 Figures Solid Snake PVC Figure
Funko Street Fighter Figures
Funko Street Fighter Figures
IMG_5417.JPG
Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Sombra
Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Lucio
Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Blackwatch Reyes
Hasbro Overwatch Ultimates Reinhardt
Kotobukiya ArtFX Premier Thor
Mezco One12 Collective Wonder Woman
Mezco One12 Collective Harley Quinn
Mezco One12 Collective Hellboy
Square Enix Bring Arts Kingdom Hearts III Pirates of the Caribbean Sora
Square Enix Bring Arts Kingdom Hearts III Axel
Tamashii Nations Manga Realization Wolverine
Storm Collectibles Street Fighter II Sagat
Storm Collectibles Street Fighter II Guile
Storm Collectibles Street Fighter II Battle Outfit Cammy
Storm Collectibles Golden Axe Axe Battler
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Toy Fair
Tag: Overwatch
Tag: Hellboy
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Hasbro
Tag: marvel legends
Tag: Toy Fair 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Captain Marvel
movie tv hero
Here are Toy Fair 2019's coolest film and TV-inspired toys
Luke Brown
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Important Toy News
Tag: Marvel
weapon x hero
Important Toy News: Weapon X is finally back in action figure form (and it's sick)
Luke Brown
Sep 6, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Toy Fair
Tag: New York Toy Fair
toyfair1hero.jpg
The 50 coolest things we saw at Toy Fair: Day One
Luke Brown
Feb 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Comics
Tag: Hellboy
Hellboy Ron Perlman
Comics: Hellboy getting own beer brand; Spider-Man PS4 gets spinoff comic; more
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0