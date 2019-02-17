Here are Toy Fair 2019's coolest comics and video game-inspired toys

This year's Toy Fair kicked off this weekend with a huge number of reveals and announcements that showcased the best of what major companies like Hasbro, NECA, LEGO, Mezco, and so many more have to offer. We scoured the floor to find you the everything cool we could find. From Overwatch to Hellboy, Wonder Woman to My Hero Academia, these are Toy Fair 2019's Coolest Comic and Video Game Toys.

One of the lines we couldn't wait to see in person was Hasbro's take on Blizzard's fantastic team-based shooter, Overwatch. While there are a lot of Overwatch collectibles on the market, many of the articulated figures are pricy imports that look great but take a toll on your budget. Hasbro's new line, Overwatch Ultimates, brings that same incredible Blizzard design, strong articulation, and plenty of accessories, but offers it at a much friendlier price point of ~$20 each. Larger figures like Reinhardt will set you back a bit more, but they'll stay in scale, and still come with signature weapons and "power" accessories.

Elsewhere, Mezco continued to set the standard for what's possible with high-end 1/12-scale figures. There weren't a lot of new figures added to the One:12 Collective brand at this year's show, but what was new had us hype for the next few years of Mezco's impressive collection. The new DC Comics-inspired Wonder Woman has a tremendous sculpt and is just different enough from the film version and existing iterations of the character to be a worthy addition to any collection. The same could be said of Mezco's classic Harley Quinn. With multiple head sculpts, weapons, and stellar poseability, this Harley could arguably be her best figure yet.

We'll be updating this post with more incredible figures and collectibles as Toy Fair 2019 rolls on, so check back in to ensure you don't miss out on any of the awesomeness.