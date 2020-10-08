The Dark Knight supersizes, Godzilla goes chibi, and more toy news

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Pull out your coin purses, my toy collecting friends, and prepare for another week of the hunt along with me, your resident, if not favorite Toy Journalist. Because this week, the name of the game is Big McLarge Huge toys, and we’re starting off the fun with a big, big boy named Charlie Brown.

Credit: Super7

JUMBO PEANUTS

Last year, the amazing people over at Super7 showed off a (more or less) life-sized Snoopy vinyl figure which was absolutely charming, adorable, and really a feat in vinyl toy production. It even came with a Charlie Brown mask just like the specific Peanuts comic! But now, for the next installment of Super7 Peanuts enormous toy glory, this 16-inch vinyl Charlie Brown is going camping.

I’ve been saying it since Super7 launched its Peanuts line, but man — there is just so much love and respect for everything they do. From the fact that (in my opinion) the Peanuts ReAction figures are the most dynamic and interesting ones in Super7’s entire portfolio. I absolutely adore them, and everything from the proportions, to the expressions, to the packaging, is simply breathtaking. He is wearing cloth clothing and he’s ready for camp with his sleeping bag accessory. With his sweet, hopeful smile you know that disaster is right around the corner for good old Charlie Brown. You can purchase him today for $195 directly from Super7.

Credit: NECA

BATMAN RETURNS (AS A TOY)

Let’s keep these monsters growing with a fantastic new wave of ¼ scale Batman figures from NECA. I actually have the 1/4 scale Alien toy living at my house, so I can say from experience that NECA doesn’t skimp on any details. In this case, 1/4 scale means 15-18 inches and each figure in the line is fully articulated and comes with several accessories.

These toys are available for preorder over at BigBadToyStore and for their size, they’re very fairly priced. You can choose from Batman, Penguin, Catwoman (or all three) for $124.99 (each) and they will ship in May 2021.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

BATMAN '66 IN 3.75-INCH

On the topic of Batman, but shrinking it down to 3.75-inch toys, Mezco Toyz made the most amazing announcement. Right now in its 5 Points line, the company is showing off a spectacular Batman 1966 Deluxe Boxset.

Seriously, the amount of amazing included in this boxset for only $140 is nothing short of a toy collecting miracle. The set features a whopping seven figures with interchangeable heads and accessories, the Batmobile, and the Batcave/Wayne Manor diorama! The characters included with this set are varied and awesome — it comes with Batman, Robin, Alfred, Catwoman, The Joker, The Penguin, and The Riddler.

5 Points present: Batman (1966): Deluxe Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind. It costs $140 and will ship Feb-April 2021.

Credit: Hasbro

BLACK CATACTION FIGURE

Speaking of Cat... women... have you seen the newest addition to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Retro line? It’s Black Cat, and according to her official description, she is “the most confident, cunning burglar the world has ever seen! Donning a black costume and mask, heiress Felicia Hardy changes into her Super Hero persona and prowls the streets with Spider-Man at her side.” Meowza!

This 6-inch Black Cat figure costs $19.99, will ship in December 2020, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Waxwork Records

FRANKENSTEIN'S (MONSTER'S) BUST

Halloween is almost near and the toys are getting spookier and spookier! Bust out your record player and crank on the Monster Mash because it’s time for a musical delight. Waxwork Records is coming out with a new collectible toy line, Universal Horror. The first toy to be released from the collection is the ever-popular and spooky Frankenstein! Well, his monster at least.

You know who we’re talking about! These collectibles are designed to rest on the spindle of a record player and spin along with the record as it plays, but it can also be displayed in cases, on tables, etc. It’s a really cool-looking likeness of the character and I can’t wait for that Lon Chaney Phantom of the Opera to hit shelves! For more information, visit Waxwork Records’ official website.

Credit: Pintrill

GODZILLA: KINGPIN OF THE MONSTERS

We’ve reached the end, my toy-loving friends, and we will deviate from toys and segue over to collectibles. But with keeping on the theme of monsters, let’s give some love to the KING of the Monsters! PINTRILL, a pin accessory brand based out of Brooklyn, has a brand new Godzilla pin series available now!

This new set is PINTRILL's second series of its collectible pins with Toho’s Godzilla. Series 2 is a chibi adaptation of some of the most famous monsters in the Godzilla universe, consisting of five stylized monster pins: Godzilla, Mothra, Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah, and Rodan. The pins are available now, so act fast! The company’s first wave of Godzilla pins (very classy, more traditional looking) are still available and cost $12 apiece.