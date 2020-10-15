Make your garbage glow and countdown to the spookiest Christmas ever with Greta Gremlin

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

So get ready for your coins and bills to make their weekly wallet escape while you lurk the newest goodies with me, your resident, if not favorite, Toy Journalist.

Because we’re kicking off the week with... you’ve got it. Another (albeit exclusive) awesome Dumpster Fire!

Credit: 100soft

2020, BUT MAKE IT SPOOKY

What would Halloween be without a little dumpster fire? You might be getting some spooky Halloween trash vibes from this Magic Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Dumpster Vinyl Figure. This one is an Entertainment Earth Exclusive, with its orange-and-black coloration and that bright-green fire. But not to worry — it's harmless and a whole lot of fun!

I love how versatile 100soft has managed to make this little dude. You can either collect them all or choose your favorite—how high the flames flicker is the limit! It costs $30, ships February 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mattel

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL

This next guy is sold out on preorders. Boooo... but make sure you sign up for Back in Stock alerts, because nostalgia lovers won’t want to miss this. It’s the return of Mattel’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull!

This big boy is currently a Walmart exclusive, and this set is stuffed to the brim with MOTU Madness. The large-scale playset opens to reveal a four-room interior — great for storytelling play and display. Includes lots of MOTU-themed accessories for maximum customization! Includes real working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. The set also comes with a special edition Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures.

Seriously, that Sorceress is gorgeous and is without a doubt a standout figure in the Origins line — it was very smart of Mattel to include her in the Castle Grayskull set. It costs $75 and will ship in April 2021.

Credit: NECA

*VAGUE CATCALL NOISES*

Let’s keep this toy ball rolling — we have many amazing toys to discuss that are in fact in stock! And the next toy on our list is one classy and beautiful lady!

After years of waiting, the highly requested Greta Gremlin is making her debut as the first Ultimate release from Gremlins 2: The New Batch from NECA. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, Greta features a new head sculpt with synthetic hair and comes with interchangeable hands, a pink boa, and the hormone potion that transformed her into the only female gremlin. The real hair and pink boa are just such a classy touch. I love them.

Greta is the Wendy O’Koopa of the Gremlins world and for that, I adore her. Greta costs $29.99, ships January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Super7

BLESS THE '90S

Super7 has opened orders for its next wave of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures. As with all of Super7’s releases, this new wave is made to order. Thus, you have 30 days to put in your order. After that, the window closes and those orders are sent off for manufacturing.

It’s actually a very brilliant business model in this climate where it feels like there are nearly zero collectible toys on shelves and online toys sell out in a flash. This new wave includes Muckman and Joe Eyeball (ah, bless the '90s), Donatello, Casey Jones, and my personal hero, Mondo Gecko.

Each character stands 7 inches tall and comes with a whole mess of weapons and accessories. They cost $44.99 a piece, will ship Q4 2021, and are available for preorder today.

Credit: McFarlane Toys

BATMEN

McFarlane Toys has been doing amazing work with its DC line this year and the Batman figures have been particularly breathtaking. What’s cool about McFarlane’s Batman figures is that they really tap into specific comic books, characters, and storylines that are sort of off the usual path for toy lines. Which means these are toys for deep-dive fans.

The newest wave includes Earth-32 Batman Dawn Breaker, The Grim Knight, Earth-44 Batman Murder Machine, and Earth-1 Batman Devastator. Each 7-inch figure comes with a stand and weapons. You can purchase them today for $79.99 for the entire wave and they will ship in November 2020.

Credit: LEGO

IT'S A-ME, A-STARTER KIT

We’re nearing the end, my toy loving friends, but I can’t leave you without dropping two glorious holiday gift ideas.

We already announced the Super Mario LEGO set earlier this year, but unfortunately, it sold out immediately. This was basically the saddest thing in the world because, in order to use any LEGO kit in the Super Mario lineup, you needed the actual Mario figure. And the Mario figure was included — you guessed it — only in the Starter Kit. What in the actual cartridge-blowing hell is that all about? Why would that even be a thing?

But now, just in time to kick off holiday shopping, the Super Mario LEGO Starter Kit is back in stock at Amazon, Target, and Entertainment Earth. It costs $59.99 and is ready to ship today.

Credit: Funko

HOLIDAZE COUNTDOWN

And last but never least, boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? For now, you can Countdown to Christmas with a line of themed pocket Pop! mini-figures. Featuring some of your favorite characters, The Nightmare Before Christmas Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar. This Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar promises a very jolly holiday indeed. It includes 24 Pocket Pop! mini-figures, and this set is extensive, varied, and honestly just so much fun.

If you love The Nightmare Before Christmas, you will have a blast getting to unwrap 24 little goodies all month long on your countdown to (spooky?) Christmas! You can purchase your own today for $54.99 — they are shipping this month.