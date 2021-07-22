Important Toy News: Mando is huge, Wolverine is wistful, and those turtle boys won’t cut us no slack

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Get ready, my fellow lovers of toys, because we are heading right back into that toy box for another week of newly announced toys and collectibles that are heading your way soon. Join me, your resident if not favorite toy journalist, while we collect all the righteously cool things we love, now in toy form.

Credit: Diamond Select Toys

MANTOYLORIAN

The first two toy manufacturers on our list today understand that bigger is better. First, Make way for the Mandalorian, because this Diamond Select/Gentle Giant big boy is a whole lot of toy. Clocking in at a foot tall, this new 12-inch figure features a vinyl cape and Mando's signature weapon. It comes packaged on a resealable, retro-style blister card, so you can hang him on your wall or take him out and play with him. This figure is a BigBadToyStore exclusive, which makes me stoked because I sincerely love shopping at BigBadToyStore. Shipping with them is only $4 and the store has this really cool option where you can either have items sent to you the moment they come into stock, or you can add them to your “Pile of Loot” and have boxes filled with treasure arrive at a time of your choosing. We toy collectors are very much into customizable things, so these options are helpful in making us feel like we are in control of this hobby. Order your jumbo Retro-Style Mandalorian figure from BigBadToyStore today for $79.99 — it will start shipping out Q4 2021.

Credit: Mondo

WOLVERMEME

The next big boy on our list is huge, both literally and figuratively. Mondo has gifted X-Men fans (and meme fans) this 1/6 scale “wistful” Wolverine from X-Men: The Animated Series. According to Mondo, “the team took great pains to capture Wolverine in this rare moment of repose, pining after his crush Jean Grey in a photograph.” As for me, all I hear in my head when looking at this toy is “All Out of Love” by Air Supply, one of my favorite “feeling sorry for myself” songs of all time. But alas — let’s check out the specs on this toy! First and foremost, we need to mention that this is a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive piece that will be available in limited quantities on Friday, July 23 (tomorrow), starting at 1 p.m. ET at MondoShop.com.

I have no doubt that this one will sell out in a heartbeat, even with that $200 price tag. So, what is 1/6 scale for Wolverine? My guess is somewhere between 12-14 inches, depending on how tall the beefy dude is supposed to be. The paint on this figure is just next-level gorgeous. As for accessories, he comes with a limited edition sad masked head, neutral masked head, angry masked head, Logan unmasked head, Morph head, a picture frame with Scott and Jean photo, and a Thanksgiving Turkey Leg. Between this and some of the other humorous summer-exclusive toys I’ve been seeing, I adore that toymakers are allowed to have a high-quality product and a laugh at the same time.

Credit: Hasbro Pulse

PUDGTOY PIG

On the topic of exclusives, you’ve got to see what Hasbro is busting out for PulseCon 2021. It’s Pudgy Pig, arguably the most famous bad guy from Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. Between the Cultural Food Festival at Ernie’s Juice Bar to the famed food fight, everything surrounding this episode was absolutely unforgettable. As for Pudgy himself, let’s check out his specs. Via Hasbro’s official press release, “The figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, food fight accessories, oversized fork and knife weapon accessories, and blast effect piece for more ways to play or display. To add onto the fun, the figure comes in premium, '90s-inspired lunchbox packaging to take you back to the days at the lunch table with that classic lunchbox inspo in mind.” Look for Pudgy Pig in this amazing packaging exclusively on Hasbro Pulse Fall 2021.

Credit: Playmates Toys

TOYNAGE MUTOY NINJA TOYTLES

Diamond Comics is teaming up with Playmates Toys to bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans a vast (and I mean very vast) assortment of Previews World Exclusive TNMT box sets. There is so much happening here and between all three of these sets there is no way we are going to capture all of the details, but I’m confident there is enough here for your wallet to feel the burn. Let’s rock!

Set Number One is a four-pack featuring all of the classic turtles. So classic in fact that they are in their black and white comic book form, each wearing the red mask. Playmates are bringing back Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in all of their '80s comic book glory. On sale at your local comic shop exclusively for Free Comic Book Day, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Elite Series Black & White four-Pack is a set that Turtles collectors cannot afford to miss! This set costs $110 and can be ordered online today.

Set Number Two is called the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Lair Rotocast Action Figure six-Pack. The figures in this six-piece set feature original bodies with authentic decoration from the ’80s action figures and oversized roto heads. Figures include Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Splinter, all wrapped in a soft package inspired by the Ninja Turtles’ Sewer Lair! This set costs $89.99 and is available for purchase online, or in stores on July 28.

And last but not least for set Number Three — where would we be without the baddies? Getting trouble done in their very own six-pack, Playmates is giving Turtle fans their very own Retro Rotocast Villains Mutant Module Figure Set. The figures in this six-piece set feature, per Playmates, "original bodies with authentic decoration from the '80s action figures and oversized roto heads. Figures include Bebop, Rocksteady, Baxter Stockman, Slash, Krang, and Foot Soldier all wrapped in a soft package inspired by the classic Mutant Module vehicle!" You can order this pack for $100 today over at Previews World.

Credit: NECA

BACK TOY THE FUTURE

We’ve reached the end, my toy collecting friends, and we are wrapping the week with some super cool collectible news from NECA! The collectible giant released its newsletter for the week and believe us when we say that there were some really great treasures being shown off. Coming soon, fans will be treated to a Frankenstein Ultimate 7-inch figure (a colored repaint of the figure that was announced a few months ago), a seven-inch scale Back to the Future 2 Ultimate Doc Brown (that comes with three head sculpts, two hands and other crazy-scientist appropriate accessories), a 7-inch scale Ultimate MacReady from The Thing (also featuring three head sculpts, three sets of hands, and other character-appropriate accessories), and a Batman: The Animated Series Batman Grapnel prop replica. You can collect all of these amazing gifts today — each one is available for preorder. That means it will take a few months for your money to escape your wallet, sneak quietly through the room while you’re sleeping, and disappear out your window, laughing as it slips into the void that is the world of collecting.