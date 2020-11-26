Peanuts get a glow up, the Nightmare gets ready for Christmas, and more toy news

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

Credit: Super7

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS TOYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be happy to know that the wait for Super7’s new ReAction figures of the cult classic is almost up — these toys are shipping this month!

I personally have a few old Funko x Super7 Nightmare Before Christmas ReAction figures, so I was really curious to see what this new line up looked like. To my delight, they’re completely different, right down to the packaging! The new wave includes Jack with Zero, Sally, The Mayor, Vampire, Witch, and Harlequin Demon. Make sure you order yours today! We have links to several stores below where you can get them. Each figure is 3.75 inches, features five points of articulation, and costs $18.

Credit: Pintrill

PINUTS

And speaking of Christmas... let’s discuss the world’s best franchise that fully encapsulates the Christmas spirit!

It's Peanuts, of course! I love Peanuts more than most things in the world, and I am elated to see this brand new “Then and Now” pin series from Pintrill. While not toys, pins are most certainly collectibles, and we Peanuts collectors take our goodies seriously! For $20, fans will receive two pins, one of the original '50s Peanuts comic book character designs and an updated version that has been on-model ever since. This wave includes Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and Charlie Brown. You can check them out and purchase the collection here at Pintrill’s site.

Credit: Hasbro

LOKI AND TOYUS GLAIVE

Known for his shifting allegiances, Loki faces evil head-on when he is confronted by the Black Order — a sinister group of Thanos’ cohorts that includes the menacing Corvus Glaive in the movie Avengers: Infinity War.

These 6-inch Loki and Corvus Glaive figures are highly articulated, making them another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. The Loki versus Cornus Glaive exclusive two-pack costs $42.99, ships January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: Mattel

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTOYMENT

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?! Well we sure can, and it’s better than a Thanksgiving dinner! (Wait, you know what, we take that back, wrestlers are probably quite sweaty.)

It’s time for a WWE Championship Showdown with these Superstar action figures celebrating the greatest matches in WWE history! Each pack features two approximately 6-inch tall figures boasting articulation, TrueFX enhanced facial detailing for lifelike authenticity, and their ring gear. Each figure also comes with its own double-sided 3 3/4-inch Championship Title plates to enhance the battle excitement and use as a display stand.

And seriously, the 3D printing of these face sculpts is just out of this world. It’s incredible how Mattel is upping its game and making its action figures better and better, yet still manages to keep its toys affordable. I’m super impressed — I really think wrestling fans deserve this love. Each two-pack costs $21.99 and will ship in February 2021. You can choose from Bayley vs Charlotte Action Figure two-pack, Rock vs Triple H Action Figure two-pack, or the John Cena vs Randy Orton Action Figure two-pack.

Credit: Mezco Toyz

GHOSTOY RIDER

The Ghost Rider joins the One:12 Collective along with his Hell Cycle — featuring a light-up function, removable flames, and sound feature! The One:12 Collective Ghost Rider is outfitted in motorcycle gear from head to toe — a black shirt under his leather-like jacket, leather-like pants, motorcycle-riding boots, and gloves. Via Mezco, “The Spirit of Vengeance comes complete with a light-up head portrait that flickers, achieving a realistic flame effect. Ghost Rider is equipped with his lethal Hellfire Chain that he can hold, as well a posable, real metal chain.”

Mezco Toyz's One:12 Collective Ghost Rider & Hell Cycle Set costs $240, ships Summer 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: McFarlane Toys

DEATOY METOY BATOYCLE

Want to keep with the theme of amazing pop culture toy motorcycles? Then let’s get ready for some death metal! McFarlane Toys is showing off their (flippin’ rad) version of the Death Metal Batcycle. It even has moving wheels and handlebars! The vehicle is scaled to fit all 7-inch scale Mcfarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures (figures not included with this piece), and is showcased in DC-themed window box packaging.

The Batcycle is based on the Batman ride in Dark Nights: Death Metal #1. The toy includes a collectible art card with Batman: Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back. The DC Multiverse Dark Nights Death Metal Batcycle Vehicle costs $24.99, ships January 2021, and is available for preorder today.

Credit: GameStop

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (FOR TOYS)

We’ve reached the end, my toy loving friends, but we’re getting close to Black Friday... which means we have to give some love to our favorite websites giving the internet some collectibles sales love, right? If you’re hungry for more collectibles and geekware, make sure you check out some of these Black Friday sales:

GameStop

Black Friday deals keep getting better at GameStop, as the company just announced new offers across a variety of video game software, hardware, accessories, PC gaming equipment, and pop culture collectibles merchandise. Gift givers can see the complete expanded Black Friday offers by visiting www.gamestop.com/BlackFriday.

Entertainment Earth

Wise shoppers know that the day following Thanksgiving in the United States is a terrific time to score great buys and deep discounts on gifts for Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa (or for any reason, really), but not all of us get a kick out of getting up early, standing in lines, facing the crowds, and sorting through merchandise in disarray, only to be disappointed by not finding what we really want. Entertainment Earth and its amazing collection of collectibles has got you covered! Check out all the very cool stuff below at equally cool prices and take advantage of one of EE's biggest sales ever! Sale ends on Nov. 27, 2020!

Bluefin Brands

The keeper (and distributor) of many Japanese action figures, Bluefin Brands is my favorite place to shop for Gundam, Bandai action figures, Transformers model kits, and Storm Collectibles action figures. The sale is running from Nov. 23-30 so don’t miss it!

Pintrill

Pintrill is getting ready for its site-wide Black Friday sale. The sale begins on Thursday, Nov. 26 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Savings include buying three to four items and receiving 25 percent off, buying five to six items and receiving 30 percent off, or buying seven or more items and receiving 35 percent off. Pintrill has quickly become the maker of my favorite enamel pins (they are small and detailed and incredibly accurate to the source material of the license), so if you have a pin lover in your life, shop one of their many franchises and you will find something to make everyone happy.