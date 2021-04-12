Trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's final episodes teases the fight you've been waiting for

It feels like it only just got here, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already almost over. The six-episode Disney+ miniseries has just two episodes left in its run, and that means things are coming to a head in Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' world of super soldier espionage. Now, with the final episodes on their way, Disney+ has released a new teaser that sets up the fight we've all been waiting for.

**Spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4**

Last week on the show, the thing many fans feared finally went down. John Walker, the new Captain America, got his hands on some black market super soldier serum and dosed himself, giving him the physical power he so craved to back up the governmental power that now rests behind Cap's iconic shield. Walker's ambition and drive to live up to his vision of what Cap should be, coupled with the newfound strength coursing through his veins, led to an outbreak of savage violence that culminated in him brutally bludgeoning a man to death with the shield in full public view. Sam and Bucky were already inherently suspicious of Walker, his motives and his convictions, and now everything they feared has seemingly been confirmed.

So, what does that mean for the final episodes? According to this teaser, pretty much exactly what you think it does. After a quick recap of the series so far — from Sam and Bucky's tension over the former's decision to give up the shield, to battles with the Flag Smashers — we finally see what we've been waiting for at the end of this footage, and the tension is palpable.

Check it out here:

Video of Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

Of course, even if we know this clash is seemingly coming, there are still plenty of unanswered questions heading into these final episodes. What will happen when Sam and Karli meet again? What's Zemo up to now that he's given our heroes the slip? Will Sharon Carter return to the fight and end her own exile in Madripoor? Who's the Power Broker? And, of course, if Sam and Bucky do win their battle with Walker...what happens to the shield then?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns for its penultimate episode Friday on Disney+.