TV THIS WEEK: Legends season finale; Elementary returns; S.H.I.E.L.D.; Game of Thrones retrospective

Well, Game of Thrones might be gone, but the hit HBO series certainly hasn't been forgotten. Oh, and The CW's last Arrowverse series still airing new episodes is wrapping up its season for the summer.

The team behind the scenes of Game of Thrones spent the final season keeping up with a documentary tracking how the epic finale came together. It's called The Last Watch, and it will show how they brought the fantasy world to life — dragons and all. This week also brings the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, with the team making one last, desperate play to stop Neron's evil shenanigans. ABC's short-lived spy series Whiskey Cavalier is also wrapping its one and only season, after being cancelled last week.

Looking to premieres, CBS's stalwart detective series Elementary is back in the saddle for a new season with Holmes and Watson on the case. There's also a new installment of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which follows the space-faring adventures of the team as they search for Fitz. Over at SYFY, there's a fresh episode of the wild Happy!, plus the network premiere of robot boxing cult hit Real Steel.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Hey, World!"

SEASON FINALE: In the Season 4 finale, Constantine and Nora discover Neron's evil plan while on a mission to find Ray. Nate convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Czech Mate"

SERIES FINALE: In the Season 1 finale, Ollerman attempts to force the team to commit a terrorist attack for The Trust using Ray's life as leverage. Meanwhile, Jai helps Standish deal with a revelation about Tina, and Will and Frankie come to a realization about their relationship.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "The Further Adventures"

SEASON PREMIERE: In the Season 7 premiere, Holmes and Watson now work as consultants for Scotland Yard in London. The job takes them inside the tabloid journalism industry when a popular model is the victim of an acid attack. Also, as Watson grows increasingly homesick for New York, Captain Gregson is wracked with guilt over his unresolved rift with his former consultants.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson"

It's a wild night out on the planet of Kitson for the agents. While Fitz and Enoch try their luck at the casino, nearby, Daisy and Simmons find themselves in a much groovier situation.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO), Sunday 10PM

The crew and the cast of "Game of Thrones" contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom as they bring the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.

MONDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Monday 8PM - "Hey, World!"

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "Lost Boys"

Roger breaks up Steve's friendship with Snot, Barry, and Toshi. Jeff realizes he has a flair for house flipping and gets Stan, Francine, and Hayley involved.

Haunted Hospitals (Travel), Monday 10PM - "Unwanted Visitors"

A nurse aide encounters diseased ghosts from the Victorian era, an EMT and her partner access an abandoned floor with a paranormal past and a nurse comes face-to-face with a horrifying entity who haunts a hospital prison wing.

TUESDAY

Bermuda Triangle: The New Secrets (Travel), Tuesday 9PM

The Bermuda Triangle is the stretch of water that's home to some of the world's greatest mysteries, and using cutting-edge technology, experts investigate the truth behind this strange and deadly place.

The 100 (The CW), Tuesday 9PM - "The Face Behind the Glass"

Clarke embraces the traditions of Sanctum and tries to make amends for her past actions.

WEDNESDAY

Happy! (The CW), Wednesday 10PM - "Five Chicken Fingers And A Gun"

Amanda's blessed day arrives. Sax and Amanda will have to play Smoothie's game to get to Hailey.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Wednesday 10PM - "Pennsylvania Shadow Person and More"

A Pennsylvania family is terrorized in their own home by a shadowy entity, a brazen Bigfoot appears in front of a group of shocked witnesses in Oregon and two UFOs put on a show in the skies above Bath, England.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "The Orgy"

Tensions run high as the vampires prepare to host the Biannual Vampire Orgy.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Czech Mate"

THURSDAY

Marvel's Cloak and Dagger (Freeform), Thursday 8PM - "Blue Note"

Tandy and Tyrone attempt to stop the villain behind the trafficking ring.

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 8PM - "Hotel Horror and Family Harm"

Steve and Amy investigate a historic hotel overrun with uninvited guests from beyond the grave in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Then they investigate paranormal activity terrorizing a mother and her children in Slaughters, Kentucky.

iZombie (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Dot Zom"

Liv, Clive and Ravi investigate the suspicious death of Cornell Piercey, the head of Piercey Corp, a successful traffic app company. Melissa Schultz, Cornell's ex-girlfriend, is now running the company, makes an interesting reveal to Liv and Clive. Meanwhile, Peyton is focusing on maintaining positive zombie PR in the city. Lastly, Blaine is intrigued when he meets Al Bronson of Bluster Magazine, as she is not at all what he was expecting.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "The Further Adventures"

The Dead Files (Travel), Thursday 10PM - "Revealed: Family Curse - Belvidere, Illinois"

In an enhanced episode, Steve and Amy investigate a worried mother's claims of bizarre paranormal activity in her family's Illinois home.

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Alien Conspiracies"?

In 2017, it was revealed that the Department of Defense recently spent millions investigating reports of UFOs. This is the latest disclosure about a series of secret government UFO projects dating back decades, but many of their findings have never been released to the public.

Blindspot (NBC), Friday 8PM - "Coder to Killer"

A horrifying and vengeful villain threatens the FBI. Weller considers his priorities. Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation. Patterson explores a budding interest.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Friday 8PM - "Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson"

Portals to Hell (Travel), Friday 10PM - "Emerald Hill Hell House"

Jack and Katrina travel to Pennsylvania to investigate a 19th-century estate brimming with paranormal activity that many believe is fueled by the property's shadowy history of untimely deaths, witchcraft and an ancient Native American curse.

SATURDAY

It's a pretty slow night. It'd be a good one to clear out the DVR, or maybe catch up on YouTube's Cobra Kai or that new season of Lucifer on Netflix.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 10PM - "Extra Pulses: Sin City Exorcism"

Zak and the crew travel to Las Vegas to help a family plagued by demonic activity in their own home; enhanced with pop-up facts.

SUNDAY

Killing Eve (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "You're Mine"

SEASON FINALE: Eve's mission is disastrously compromised; Carolyn briefs Eve on her current status as an employee of the British government and leaves Eve's future in her own hands; Villanelle does everything she can in order to get to her ultimate target.

A Discovery of Witches (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "Episode 8"

SEASON FINALE: Matthew's attempt to rescue Diana from Juliette goes horribly wrong; Diana discovers just how lethal her powers can be; as Matthew is dying, Diana must strike a dreadful bargain with the goddess and make the ultimate sacrificial pact.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO), Sunday 10PM

Real Steel (SYFY), Sunday 9PM

PREMIERE: A small-time boxing promoter (Hugh Jackman) and his estranged son (Dakota Goyo) reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber.