TV THIS WEEK: The Good Place, EVIL, Van Helsing, The Simpsons premieres; FTWD finale

It might still be hot outside (at least depending on where you are), but the fall season is upon us. This week brings the first wave of new fall premieres, including fan favorites and a few new shows popping up on the dial.

The biggies include the season premiere of the final season of NBC's The Good Place, which looks to wrap up one of the wildest comedies in modern history. CBS has the series premiere of its new supernatural thriller EVIL, starring Luke Cage alum Mike Colter. Fox has the return of animated stalwarts The Simpsons and Family Guy. AMC is wrapping up the seasons of both Fear the Walking Dead (with the flagship series back next month) and Preacher. SYFY also has the season premiere of Van Helsing.

Digging deeper, ABC is premiering its new mystery series Emergence; The CW has Pandora and the season finale of The Outpost; CBS has the season premiere of God Friended Me; and Freeform has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new Galaxy's Edge Disney parks.

Check out our full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "A Girl From Arizona"

SEASON PREMIERE:In the Season 4 premiere, Eleanor assumes the role of the architect; and the group adapts to the challenges facing them when four test subjects inhabit a new neighborhood under their supervision.

Video of Every Forkin&#039; Season - The Good Place (Digital Exclusive)

Evil (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: In the premiere, forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard is hired by the Catholic Church to work with David Acosta, a priest-in-training, and contractor Ben Shakir, to determine whether a serial killer is possessed by a demon or merely a psychopath. Kristen finds that she has a taste for the work and is invited to join the team on a permanent basis.

Video of Mike Colter And Aasif Mandvi Introduce Their Tense New CBS Drama Evil

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Dark Destiny"

SEASON PREMIERE: With the amulet in hand, Vanessa and Lily escape from Elder Sam and return to the real world.

Video of Van Helsing | TRAILER: New Season New Slays | Season 4 Premieres September 27 | SYFY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "The Winter of Our Monetized Content"

SEASON PREMIERE: When a video of Bart and Homer fighting goes viral, they begin a journey as social media celebrities; Lisa battles the school's new industrialized detention system.

Video of Three Things You&#039;ll See In The Season Premiere (And One You Won&#039;t) | Season 31 | THE SIMPSONS

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "End of the Line"

SEASON FINALE: Facing an unknown future, Morgan leads the group on a mission; Al puts the pieces together; John and June make a promise.

Video of The Opening Minutes of Season 5, Episode 15 | Fear The Walking Dead

MONDAY

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Spine-Chilling Southwest"

Zak and the crew investigate extraterrestrial activity at the Stardust Ranch in Buckeye, Arizona. They then return to the Washoe Club in Virginia City, Nevada, where a highly personal communication brings the guys to tears.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: My Perfect World"

The Nakayamas have been torn apart. Chester searches for the person he believes can help, by any means necessary. An outbreak in the community forces Amy to act, though she's caught between doing what she's told and doing what's right.

Video of Opening Minutes: Season 2, Episode 7 | The Terror: Infamy

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10PM - "Exile"

Dud continues working with Blaise; Ernie meets someone from his past.

Video of &#039;I Need To Go!&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 207 | Lodge 49

TUESDAY

Expedition Unknown (Travel), Tuesday 8PM - "Legends Never Die"

Josh uncovers the mystery of a treasure left behind by the insidious cult of Brother XII. Then he travels to Eastern Europe to investigate the ancient origins and modern legacy of vampires.

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight"

The Fleet Academy students prepare to celebrate Armistice Day, which marks the end of the Zatarians war, while Jax struggles with the revelation that Ralen is married. Meanwhile, Ralen must decide where his loyalties truly lie.

Video of Pandora | Stairway Firefight | The CW

Emergence (ABC), Tuesday 10PM - "Pilot"

SERIES PREMIERE: In the series premiere, police chief Jo Evans plunges her family into a mystery when she discovers a young girl the night of an inexplicable plane crash in her quiet northeastern town and decides to protect her. Benny Gallagher, an investigative reporter, intrudes into Jo's inquiry with his own take on the shadowy evidence.

Video of Emergence | Experience the First 9 Minutes | Premieres Sept 24

WEDNESDAY

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX), Wednesday 10PM - "Mr. Jingles"

Darkness descends upon the camp. Although it's lights out, evil has no curfew.

Video of American Horror Story: 1984 | Season 9: Still To Come Offical Preview | FX

Ghost Hunters: Access Granted (A&E), Wednesday 10PM - "Return to St. Augustine"

The team comes to the aid of a woman in Hanover, PA, who has been tortured for years by unexplained activity in her home. After repeatedly getting scratched and even being thrown down the stairs, Deanna and her husband, Tom, have finally decided to flee their home for good. But before she leaves, Deanna needs closure. Then, Grant returns to the St. Augustine Lighthouse for some of the most compelling paranormal evidence on the show.

THURSDAY

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "In The Worst Corner of My Memory, "This Is Our Outpost"

SEASON FINALE: Garret faces a bitter enemy while Talon fights off the Prime Order. Naya is imprisoned for her crimes as Janzo continues to come to her defense. The Mistress pieces together some very important pieces of Janzo's history. Meanwhile, the Prime Order army marches toward the Outpost. In the Season 2 finale, the Prime Order attacks the Outpost. Talon risks everything with a bold plan, as Garret seeks his revenge. Meanwhile, Gwynn has to decide the fate of someone she held near and once trusted.

Video of The Outpost | No Rest For Talon | The CW

The Good Place (NBC), Thursday 9PM - "A Girl From Arizona"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

EVIL (CBS), Thursday 10PM - "Pilot"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

FRIDAY

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "2019 BattleBots World Championship"

Eight of the greatest bots in the world face off to become the 2019 BattleBots World Champion and take home the Giant Nut.

Video of Have you got what it takes to compete in BattleBots?

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "Dark Destiny"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SATURDAY

Masters of Illusion (The CW), Saturday 8PM - "Game Show Magic, Money Fun Box, and Breaking the Chain"

Cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers display their skills. Appearing: Michael Turco; Chipper Lowell; Nathaan Phan; Murray SawChuck; Tommy Wind; Andi Gladwin; Francis Menotti; and Greg Gleason. The Season 6 finale.

Video of Masters of Illusion | Perishing Piano, Mesmerizing Minds &amp; A Little Red Ball Compilation | The CW

Expedition Unknown: Rediscovered (Discovery), Saturday 9PM - "Mysteries of the Dead Sea Scrolls"

Josh shares the destinations he'd like to revisit along with some of his favorite historical explorers and discoveries. He travels to the Holy Land to dig in with an archaeologist who has recently discovered new Dead Sea Scrolls.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Idaho State Reform School and Dumas Brothel"

In an enhanced episode, Zak and the crew travel to Idaho to investigate a former school with a history of suicide and death. The crew then heads to Montana to communicate with aggressive spirits at a historic bordello.

SUNDAY

God Friended Me (CBS), Sunday 8:30PM - "Joy"

SEASON PREMIERE: Miles tries to help Joy figure out what the God account wants from her after she receives her first friend suggestion since getting Miles' name; Simon helps Cara reconnect with an important person from her past while she's in Paris.

Video of Heart-Swelling Moments From God Friended Me

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "The Winter of Our Monetized Content"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Yacht Rocky"

SEASON PREMIERE: When the brewery announces it will be firing one employee, Peter is nervous he will be the one let go; the family departs on a Yacht Rock cruise that doesn't go as expected.

Video of Preview: Sail Into The Season Premiere | Season 18 | FAMILY GUY

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits (Freeform), Sunday 8PM

Neil Patrick Harris hosts a behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California; celebrity guests include Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland and Miles Brown.

Video of #DisneyParksLIVE: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Dedication Moment | Walt Disney World

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "End of the Line"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10PM - "End of the World"

SERIES FINALE: The curtain falls on the Apocalypse Revue as the fate of the world is decided and the long journey of a preacher and his friends comes to an end.

Video of &#039;Overture&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 409 | Preacher

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (Travel), Sunday 8PM - "Running From the Law and Government Secrets"

UFO experts examine encounters between law enforcement personnel and extraterrestrials; they investigate whether the U.S. government co-opted alien technology for its own space and military programs.

Storming Area 51 (Travel), Sunday 10PM

Podcast hosts Emmett and Joe ("UFO BROS") explore the pandemonium surrounding the Storm Area 51 event.