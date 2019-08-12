TV THIS WEEK: The Terror season premiere; Legion and Elementary series finales

One of the most ambitious — and scary — shows in modern history is back with an all-new story this week, while a couple of fan favorites are calling it quits for good.

AMC's acclaimed historical horror series The Terror returns for its second season, with this year's story focusing on the internment camps used during World War II. Critics are raving, and the new season looks to live up to the lofty expectations set last year. Turning to finales, FX's cult hit Marvel series Legion is coming to an end, fresh off introducing its own twist on Professor X. CBS's long-running Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary is also wrapping up, with one more case on the books for old times.

Looking at the rest of the schedule, SYFY has new episodes of Killjoys and Krypton; NBC has The InBetween; AMC has new Preacher and Fear the Walking Dead; The CW has Pandora, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and The Outpost; and History has a new episode of The UnXplained.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: A Sparrow in a Swallow's Nest"

SEASON PREMIERE: In 1941, Chester Nakayama is caught between his insular Japanese-American neighborhood on Terminal Island and his current all-American life. Extreme circumstances push his community and personal life to the brink, all while someone watches closely.

Video of The Terror: Infamy Season 2 Trailer | Coming This August

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 27"

SERIES FINALE: The end of the end.

Video of Legion | Season 3 Ep. 8: Chapter 27 Preview | FX

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10:30PM - "The Last Bow"

SERIES FINALE: The series finale: Holmes and Watson battle with tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach and receive word of their old enemy and Sherlock's former love, Jamie Moriarty.

Video of Elementary - Better Than They Deserve

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "A Bout, A Girl"

Dutch enters the deadly Supermax prison fights for a chance to take over the entire ship.

Video of KILLJOYS | Season 5, Episode 2: Next To Normal | SYFY

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10:10PM - "Search and Rescue"

Tulip forges an unexpected alliance to plumb Masada's dungeons and free whatever remains of Cassidy; Jesse's mission to Australia may be over before it's even started as he finds himself stranded.

Video of &#039;Don&#039;t Be Sorry&#039; WTF Moment of the Week Ep. 401 | Preacher

MONDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Monday 8PM - "Baltimore City Finals"

The Baltimore City Finals features up to 10 obstacles, including Angry Birds.

Video of Season 11, Episode 11: There Will Be a Winner - American Ninja Warrior (Promo)

Paranormal Survivor (Travel), Monday 9PM - "Creatures From Hell"

Monica Paulino fears for her life when stalked by the Grim Reaper; a demon torments Brittany Robinson to the edge of insanity; and an evil lizard-man terrorizes a single mother and her two daughters.

The Terror (AMC), Monday 9PM - "Infamy: A Sparrow in a Swallow's Nest"

American Dad! (TBS), Monday 10PM - "No Weddings and a Funeral"

Klaus leaves the family after one too many harassments. 15 years later, they reconnect for his funeral.

Video of American Dad: Smith House Rules | TBS

Legion (FX), Monday 10PM - "Chapter 27"

Lodge 49 (AMC), Monday 10:10PM - "All Circles Vanish"

SEASON PREMIERE: The pool shop is under new ownership; Dud recuperates from his shark attack while searching for Ernie; Ernie deals with the aftermath of his adventure with El Confidente; and Liz enters the TempJoy workforce.

Video of Lodge 49: ‘Total Flakage’ Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek | Returns August 12

TUESDAY

Pandora (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Most Likely To Go Your Way (And I'll Go Mine)"

Thomas's telepathic father arrives on campus and tries to enlist his estranged son in a dangerous heist in which nothing is as simple as it appears.

Video of Pandora Series Sizzle Reel - Starts July 16th 8pm on The CW

WEDNESDAY

Krypton (SYFY), Wednesday 10PM - "The Alpha And The Omega"

Seg and his allies face off against General Zod with the future of Krypton at stake.

Video of KRYPTON | Season 2, Episode 9: The Ultimate Sacrifice | SYFY

The InBetween (NBC), Wednesday 10PM - "Monsters and Angels"

Tom and Damien investigate the murder of a young schoolteacher, only to discover that her killer is someone very close to home. Cassie realizes that she must deal with Ed Roven once and for all.

Video of Cassie Challenges Tom - The InBetween (Episode Highlight)

Contact (Discovery), Wednesday 10PM - "Declassified Breakthrough"

A breakthrough linking UFOs and seismic activity leads Nick and Sarah to alien evidence in a remote jungle in Mexico. Paul and Kawa investigate an encounter captured by military cameras and gain unprecedented access to foreign government files.

THURSDAY

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 8PM - "Because She's Worth It"

Talon and Zed leave on a quest to Talon's childhood home. Meanwhile, Tobin proves his worth to Gwynn. Janzo experiments with plaguelings and Naya's Prime Order connections return to haunt her.

Video of The Outpost | We Only Kill To Survive Scene | The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9PM - "Legacy"

The ghost of an abusive husband continues to torment his family even after his death.

Video of Two Sentence Horror Stories | New Nightmare Trailer | The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW), Thursday 9:30PM - "Hide"

A devoted nanny fights to protect the autistic child in her care during a horrifying home invasion.

Elementary (CBS), Thursday 10:30PM - "The Last Bow"

FRIDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Friday 8PM - "Project Hybrid"

The possibility that extraterrestrials are altering human DNA and repopulating the Earth with alien/human hybrids is investigated by following the trail of evidence from ancient cultures to modern-day animal mutilations and alien abductions.

BattleBots (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "Flips, Fires, and Flinches"

The competition heats up as the teams start to feel the pressure, and undefeated Hypershock looks to take down the reigning champ, Bite Force.

Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests (Travel), Friday 9PM - "The Bad Man"

Vicious spirits are terrorizing a disabled veteran and his family in their historic Michigan mansion.

Killjoys (SYFY), Friday 10PM - "A Bout, A Girl"

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel), Friday 10PM - "They Walk Among Us"

A soldier returns to Gettysburg, a poltergeist petrifies a pooch, and a cheerleader gets ghosted in a haunting compilation of unbelievable and terrifying ghost encounters.

The UnXplained (History), Friday 10PM - "Bizarre Rituals"

The possibility that the mind and body can use the power of ritual to tap into hidden forces that lie just beyond the grasp of conventional explanation is investigated. Ancient practices such as prayer, blood sports, voodoo, and exorcism are often thought to be relics of bygone superstition, but there is evidence they have an impact on the physical world.

Video of The UnXplained: Mystery of Devil&#039;s Tower (Season 1) | History

SATURDAY

Ancient Aliens: Declassified (History), Saturday 8PM - "Egypt Unearthed"

This episode explores whether Egypt was home to Earth's earliest extraterrestrial visitors. Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos explores the latest scientific discoveries at some of the world's most ancient places to find evidence that extraterrestrials visited Egypt in the distant past.

Ghost Adventures (Travel), Saturday 9PM - "Extra Pulses: Old Gila County Jail and Courthouse and Leslie's Family Tree"

Zak and the crew investigate an Arizona jail riddled with violence and mystery. They then investigate aggressive paranormal activity at a Utah restaurant.

SUNDAY

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9PM - "210 Words Per Minute"

Morgan and Grace search an abandoned shopping mall for supplies and to fulfill a dying man's wish, but the mission quickly turns to a fight for survival; Dwight's resolve to be a better man is tested.

Video of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Comic-Con Trailer

Preacher (AMC), Sunday 10:10PM - "Search and Rescue"

