TV THIS WEEK: Warrior Nun and Hanna hit streaming; new S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Great Debate

From world-saving super-nuns to more time travel craziness on the outskirts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this week brings plenty of cool stuff to keep us dialed in to the small screen.

Netflix is beefing up its wild genre game this week, dropping season runs of both Warrior Nun and the Japanese horror adaptation Ju-On Origins. Amazon Prime Video also has an A-list genre series returning, with action-thriller Hanna back for another season — while DC Universe and HBO Max have some fresh Doom Patrol this week.

Looking to network fare, ABC has a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., SYFY has a new installment of its con-inspired laugh fest SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate, The CW has a new Stargirl, AMC has a new NOS4A2 and TNT has a new Snowpiercer. There are also some movies hitting the dial, with acclaimed genre flick Annihilation on FXX, Jumanji: The Next Level debuting on Starz, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hitting Showtime.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10PM - "Adapt or Die"

The team must scramble to rescue Mack's parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation and fix the ship, all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 7x06 Promo &quot;Adapt or Die&quot;

Warrior Nun (Netflix), Thursday

SERIES PREMIERE: Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she's no angel.

Video of Warrior Nun | Official Trailer | Netflix

SYFY WIRE's the Great Debate (SYFY), Thursday 11PM - "'Til Debate Do Us Part"

Debating fandom faves.

Video of I Love The Deb-Eighties | The Great Debate S1 Ep1 (FULL EPISODE) | SYFY WIRE

Hanna Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video), Friday

Keep an eye out for Hanna. Now that she's found others just like her, Utrax will do anything to control her.

Video of Hanna Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Showtime), Saturday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home.

Video of SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK - Official Trailer - HD

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8PM - "West Region 3: The Circus Comes to Town"

Action continues in the West Division, with Victor Cruz and stunt woman Jessie Graff as pro Titans waiting to take on this round's winner on Mt. Olympus, in the consummate athletic test. Dwayne Johnson hosts.

Video of Mount Olympus: Titan Kelly Valdez vs. Margaux Alvarez - The Titan Games

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Shiv Part One"

As Pat teaches Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy lashes out against her father's strict rules, while Barbara accepts an offer from Jordan.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 7 | Shiv Part One Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Annihilation (FXX), Wednesday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness.

Video of Annihilation (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

The 100 (The CW), Wednesday 8PM - "The Queen's Gambit"

Emori tries to heal Sanctum's old familial wounds while Echo, Octavia and Diyoza struggle with new ones.

Video of The 100 | Season 7 Episode 7 | The Queen’s Gambit Promo | The CW

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

THURSDAY

Warrior Nun (Netflix), Thursday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Doom Patrol (DC Universe/HBO Max), Thursday - "Sex Patrol"

When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up. As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo to help unleash her full potential – which has some dangerously racy consequences.

Video of Doom Patrol | Season 2 Extended Trailer | DC Universe

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 8PM - "Ghost Train"

The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline and Ivy as they close in on the bunker's location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information. As her plan takes shape, the team may be forced to take desperate measures.

Video of Blindspot 5x08 Promo &quot;Ghost Train&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 8 Promo

SYFY WIRE's the Great Debate (SYFY), Thursday 11PM - "'Til Debate Do Us Part"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

FRIDAY

Hanna Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video), Friday

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Ju-On Origins (Netflix), Friday

The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation. In the Netflix Original Series Ju-On: Origins, the story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?

Video of Ju-On: Origins | Official Trailer | Netflix

Dino Hunters (Discovery), Friday 8PM - "Curse of the Carnivore"

Clayton Phipps and his team prepare to flip a 20,000-pound carnivore fossil out of the earth and onto a flatbed to get it to the lab for analysis. Meanwhile, Mike Harris hunts for a duckbill skull and Jared Hudson uncovers an ancient reptile.

Jumanji: The Next Level (Starz), Friday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Official Trailer (HD)

SATURDAY

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Showtime), Saturday 8PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

SUNDAY

Perry Mason (HBO), Sunday 9PM - "Chapter Three"

Maynard Barnes goes public with a shocking new development; Mason and Strickland get unauthorized access to physical evidence with help from Virgil; Mason attempts to extract information from Drake.

Video of Perry Mason: New Series Premiere (Season 1 Episode 1 - Full Episode) | HBO

Snowpiercer (TNT), Sunday 9PM - "These Are His Revolutions"

Revolution has finally come and Layton leads the lower classes forward in armed rebellion; Melanie's house of cards collapses and she's in danger of becoming the first casualty.

Video of Snowpiercer: Melanie Interrogates Terence on Her Missing Prisoner - Season 1, Episode 7 [Clip] | TNT

NOS4A2 (BBC America), Sunday 10PM - "The Night Road"

Vic McQueen takes the Shorter Way to Haverhill; Lou and Wayne face a terrible threat in her absence; Charlie Manx engages an old friend for a mysterious favor; Millie Manx confronts the past.

Video of NOS4A2: &#039;A Look at Season 2&#039; | Returns June 21

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it and network listings.