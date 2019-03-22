Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Supernatural
Tag: TV
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
Tag: Movies
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Tag: Science
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
Supernatural

Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 22, 2019

We’ve finally come to the last slice of pie.

Supernatural has been saving people and hunting things (and bringing on the pie) for the last 14 seasons, but stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins have just announced that Season 15, which premieres this fall, will end the series and the family business.

Sam and Dean Winchester have faced off against everything supernatural and ridiculously dangerous you could possibly think of, from demons to one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse in a suit to even Death himself, since 2005. Legions of fans helped make it the longest-running sci-fi series and longest-running genre series ever on American broadcast TV.

At least there are still four episodes left this season, and next season will add 20 more to that. Executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb promised that the characters would get “the sendoff they deserve”. Whether that is enough for diehard Supernatural fans remains to be seen.

“We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last,” Ackles said in a video message to fans (above). “We wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale, the big grand finale of an institution.”

Even though the show is heading beyond this mortal coil, Collins made sure to add that “This family is not going anywhere even though this show will come to an end.”

The end of an era this huge means it’s going to be all over Twitter. The video tweet has already been retweeted over 1,800 times and liked by over 6,000 people. Series creator Eric Kripke, other members of the Supernatural family, and pretty much every fan who ever existed had something to say about what was inevitably going to happen, even though the show seemed immortal.

Grab a box of tissues…and more pie.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: Jensen Ackles
Tag: Jared Padalecki
Tag: Misha Collins
Tag: The CW

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Supernatural
Tag: The CW
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in Supernatural
Supernatural to end after its 15th Season on The CW
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: Scooby-Doo
scoobynatural_clip_screengrab_syfywire.png
Supernatural’s Dean scarfs sandwiches Scooby Doo-style in crossover clip and BTS look
Nathalie Caron
Mar 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: Jensen Ackles
Supernatural, Sam, Dean and Castiel
Supernatural's showrunner explains the challenge of writing episodes without one Winchester brother
Matthew Jackson
Sep 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Supernatural Comic-Con
WATCH SDCC: Supernatural cast on saving Dean in Season 14
Tara Bennett
Jul 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0