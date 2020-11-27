The Mandalorian: Twitter goes rancor wild for Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Baby Yoda's true name

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger wasn't whistling dixie last December when he said that "Baby Yoda" is not the true name of The Mandalorian's breakout character. Thanks to "Chapter 13: The Jedi" (now streaming) Star Wars fans can finally refer to the Force sensitive child by a proper monicker. If you haven't watched the episode yet, we suggest heading over to Disney+ to check it out before you read any further.

***WARNING! The following contains major spoilers for the latest episode!***

Written and directed by executive producer Dave Filoni, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" brought Anakin Skywalker's old Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, back into the galaxy far, far away. Played by Rosario Dawson in live-action, the character is able to commune with Baby Yoda through the Force and learns that his real name is actually "Grogu." She also reveals that The Child was trained on Coruscant for many years before the Jedi were betrayed by the Empire. When Palpatine rose to power, Grugo was hidden away, but what happened between then and his first meeting with Din Djarin in Season 1 is a mystery. Even Grand Admiral Thrawn gets name-dropped in the latest connection to Filoni's animated Star Wars shows.

Naturally, viewers are going nuts over the episode's big reveals and touching moments between Mando and his young charge. According to Ahsoka, their bond is so strong, that she cannot train Grogu in the ways of the Jedi. After seeing what happened to her old master, she knows what strong emotions, particularly love and anger, can do to a powerful Jedi Knight.

However, some members of the audience are unsure of switching over to "Grogu" from now on. We're all so used to calling him "Baby Yoda" at this point, that it probably feels weird to call him anything else. Based on some of the tweets we've seen so far, a schism may be brewing among Mandalorian fans. But there is one thing everyone can agree on: Anakin did not kill every youngling on Coruscant in Revenge of the Sith.

Check out some of the best reactions to this week's episode below:

Episodes 1-5 of The Mandalorian's second season are now streaming on Disney+.