The Umbrella Academy VFX reel reveals the secrets behind Season 2's superpowers

The Umbrella Academy wrapped up its second season on Netflix over the summer, giving fans of the Gerard Way adaptation plenty of twists, turns, and superpowered family members to enjoy during its timey-wimey, reality-altering weirdness. Now fans are getting a look behind the scenes at how exactly the season was put together — from the biggest set pieces to the most mundane tracking shots, everything used a little VFX magic.

Posted by Oscar- and Emmy-winning VFX house Pixomondo, the special effects reel for Season 2 highlights some of the punch-throwing, building-demolishing, power-enhancing effectwork that went into stuffing The Umbrella Academy with genre goodness.

Take a look:

Video of The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) VFX Breakdown Reel

From Klaus riding atop a bus to a completely fake door, there're plenty of additions to the series that fans may not have even noticed were created by VFX. Now, a flock of birds forming an umbrella or Luther's big ol' punches ... well, that's a little more understandably effect-heavy. Breaking down some key fight scenes with before-and-after screens sliding between each other, one layer at a time, the video showcases how a boy (Number Five) can teleport during hand-to-hand combat.

Last year, the series' first season was nominated for Outstanding Special Visual Effects at the Emmys (it lost to Game of Thrones) and Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project by the Visual Effects Society Awards (it lost to Stranger Things), but Season 2 will look to continue competing with the AAA genre shows again with its flair for the over-the-top.

The Umbrella Academy, while still a big hit for Netflix, has not yet been renewed for a third season.