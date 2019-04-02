Latest Stories

The Umbrella Academy Cast

Umbrella Academy set to rock on for a second season at Netflix

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 2, 2019

The Umbrella Academy’s cast may actually get a chance to hear all the songs they put on their Season 2 wishlists: the Gerard Way adaptation is returning for another run of episodes on Netflix.

According to a release, this renewal comes just over a month after the show hit the streaming service, winning fans and baffling critics (mostly in a good way). The comic-based show already put its audience through the paces during its first run of 10 episodes, with epic dance sequences and a literal monkey for a butler. Now, with another 10 episodes on the way, things are going to really go off the rails.

That’s partially because the entire cast is returning (with the possible exception of Mary J. Blige, who only had a one-year contract). But Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min? They’re all coming back.

So too for showrunner Steve Blackman and producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg, with Way and comic artist Gabriel Bá continuing to serve as co-executive producers. The release also teased additional characters on their way, with casting to be announced later.

And it’s not like there isn’t plenty of content already out there in this Dark Horse universe to explore: Way’s already put three volumes out into the world (Apocalypse Suite, Dallas, and Hotel Oblivion) with a fourth on its way. Looks like Netflix may have found some outside-the-box superhero content to fill that Marvel void.

Production for The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will begin this summer in Toronto for a so-far-unannounced release date.

