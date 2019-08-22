Latest Stories

Norman Reedus in Death Stranding
WIRE Buzz: Tom Holland Uncharted movie loses director, Amblin gets 'Distant', and more

Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Aug 22, 2019

Finish your day off right with another exciting edition of WIRE Buzz!

A high-profile video game movie just lost its director, established comedy directors are entering the genre space, and a media company was just purchased by Hasbro.

 

This has not been a very good week for the various genre franchises starring Tom Holland.

Following the announcement that Spider-Man is out of the MCU, Deadline now reports that Sony's live-action Uncharted film, which will star Holland as a young Nathan Drake, has lost director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Boys). Per the report, the studio is quickly searching for a replacement, hoping to have a new director before the summer is over.

Written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Men in Black: International) and Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Wheel of Time), the video game adaptation is slated to begin production in early 2020. It will be the first feature-length film under the Sony PlayStation Productions banner.

Created by Naughty Dog, the Uncharted series follows the Indiana Jones-esque, treasure-hunting adventures of Nathan Drake.

 

Josh Gordon and Will Speck, the directing duo known for comedies like Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party, are entering the realm of science fiction with the comedy-centric Distant, a production with AmblinThe Hollywood Reporter has confirmed

Penned by Spenser Cohen, the movie will center on an asteroid miner who crash-lands on an alien planet. With a limited amount of oxygen and dangerous creatures on his tail, the miner must join forces with the only other human survivor on the planet, a woman trapped in an escape pod.

Will Speck and Josh Gordon

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A release date has yet to be announced.

 

Canadian media company Entertainment One has been bought out by Hasbro for $4 billion, writes Variety. Hasbro is now the proud owner of lucrative and well-known IPs such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, which are now kin with brands like Transformers and My Little Pony.

"The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP,” Brian Goldner, Hasbro chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement run by Variety.

Peppa Pig

Credit: Entertainment One

 

“There’s a strong cultural fit between our two companies; eOne’s stated mission is to unlock the power and value of creativity which aligns with Hasbro’s corporate objectives," added eOne CEO Darren Throop in the statement. "eOne teams will continue to do what they do best, bolstered by the access to Hasbro’s extensive portfolio of richly creative IP and merchandising strength."

