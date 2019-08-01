Universal announces new Epic Universe theme park coming to Orlando

Universal is working on a brand new theme part that promises to be, well, epic. The company has confirmed the new Epic Universe theme park is coming to Orlando, and has shown off some concept art that certainly looks to live up to the name.

Epic Universe is being introduced through a theme park expansion, announced via Twitter.

Check it out:

So what is it exactly? Well, details are scare aside from the concept art fans can check out above. Big water features, roller coasters, and large outdoor pavillions are all included — and is that area in the upper-left a little spooky?

Located near Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the Volcano Bay water park, the site will feature themed lands in its amusement park section as well as standard fare like hotels, stores, and restaurants, according to EW. Does that mean more Harry Potter? Nintendo? The Dark Universe itself? These all remain rumors for now, but with rival Disney World soon opening its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Universal is investing plenty in trying to hang with this AAA geekery.

More details about Epic Universe will follow soon, and construction is already underway.