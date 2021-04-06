Clever girl! Universal Orlando excavates footage for new ride 'Jurassic World VelociCoaster'

Life, uh, finds a way to get the ol' adrenaline pumping. Universal Orlando has unveiled some thrilling footage of the "VelociCoaster," a new ride inspired by the blockbuster Jurassic World film series.

Located in the Islands of Adventure theme park, the structure is being touted as "Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster," according to the official release. Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu) all reprised their big screen roles for the attraction that hurls guests into Jurassic World's deadly raptor paddock containing Owen's surrogate dinosaur children: Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

"They’ll encounter a series of intense maneuvers along the coaster’s 4,700 feet of track, including near-misses, a barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, high-speed launches — the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — and the signature “Top Hat,” which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet," continues the release.

Sink your prehistoric jaws into the promo video:

Video of Brave the Hunt on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster

The experience begins with a short introduction from Dr. Wu, who discusses the park's newest "carnivore expansion." From there, the carts take off at breakneck speed, with Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo following closely behind. Riders will also come face-to-face with hungry raptors eagerly waiting to be let out of their stables. As guests near the load platform, they receive some reassuring words from Claire and one final warning from Owen. Then make sure to keep all exposed limbs inside the ride at all times, lest they be gnawed off by a famished, primeval lizard.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster hatches to the public Thursday, June 10 — exactly one year from the theatrical release of Jurassic World: Dominion. The ride marks a collaboration between the Universal Creative team and the filmmakers of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Check out a batch of stills from the ride in the gallery below.