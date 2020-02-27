U.S. Army rolls out adorable Abrams tank named Baby Yoda

There's no doubt that The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm with its ultra-cute antics and impressive display of the Force in Season 1 of the Disney+ Star Wars live-action sensation. With a tsunami of Baby Yoda toys, action figures, pillows, backpacks, socks, and anything else you can slap the creature's addictive infant face on... why not a tank?

So perhaps it's not really a surprise that the U.S. Army would embrace the global hype over the charismatic character — by plastering Baby Yoda's name on one of its badass main battle tanks lined up and headed out over the Atlantic to take part in a massive military exercise called Defender Europe 2020.

As shared over the branch’s official Twitter account this week by Pfc. Daniel Alkana, “Baby Yoda” is an M1A2 Abrams main battle tank owned by the 3rd Division. There's a long history of the armored cavalry painting their tanks with nicknames or slang on the long barrels of their lethal M256 120-millimeter guns. Additional tanks making the trip across the pond to Europe include “Django,” “Body Count,” and “Stallion.”

The Star Wars-themed machine is a critical part of the 3rd Infantry Division of Fort Stewart, Georgia, which is known as "The Rock of the Marne” Division. This imposing unit of the U.S. Army includes combat troops and equipment comprised of 16,000 soldiers, 300 tanks, and 300 infantry fighting vehicles to be packed and loaded on an armada of ships then hauled over to the German port of Bremerhaven. At that point, U.S. Army participants will slowly deploy across the continent to take part in a series of annual local military exercises.

Let's hope this Star Wars-loving tank crew has stellar success in these expansive events, guided by the forceful presense and spirit of the adorable Baby Yoda!