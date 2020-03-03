Vin Diesel's 7 greatest sleeveless acting moments, ranked

Welcome to the first installment of Days of Diesel, a limited SYFY WIRE series that will celebrate actor Vin Diesel's various, often baffling, but always entertaining cultural accomplishments as we look to the premiere of Bloodshot and the return of Dominic Toretto in F9 this spring.

Vin Diesel is arguably the action hero equivalent of the "come at me, bro!" meme. Largely in part because he helped inspire that meme along with a production still from Fast Five.

But long before the release of that 2011 blockbuster, Diesel was living his best muscle shirt-only life on the big screen. And, as he creeps up on two decades' worth of doing for muscle tees what De Niro did for Method acting, attention must be paid to this tank top-wearing star's staying power and consistency. In honor of F9 hitting theaters this summer, we're doing the rank and file thing on Diesel's best sleeveless acting moments.