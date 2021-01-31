WATCH: New Virgin Hyperloop video reveals its stylish passenger pod design

Virgin's futuristic, vacuum-tube based Hyperloop transportation system had its first human test last year at its 500-meter test track facility in Nevada and the results were promising.

This proposed mass transit technology employs electromagnetic levitation propulsion to zip passenger capsules through steel, near-vacuum tubes, ultimately at speeds nearing 745 miles-per-hour and replicating the feelings of being comfortably inside a commercial jetliner sipping an iced ginger ale.

For last fall's demonstration, Sara Luchian, Virgin Hyperloop’s director of passenger experience, teamed up with project co-founder Josh Giegel, to strap in and relax inside their XP-2 passenger compartment, accelerating to 107 miles-per-hour in a lightning-fast 6.25 seconds.

Now Virgin Hyperloop has released a new video showcasing what a typical passenger experience might be like after arriving at a Hyperloop station, settling into a seat, and silently shooting along the surrounding landscape inside a sealed pod. Step aboard and hang on!

Video of Virgin Hyperloop Passenger Experience

This iteration of Virgin Hyperloop's cool passenger capsule is known as the Commercial Vehicle, which was deployed after the earlier pair of XP-1 and XP-2 prototypes. These sporty new accommodations include deluxe features such as wireless charging, artificial skylights equipped with simulated natural light, and real-time LED notifications for updates on travel progress and vehicle speeds.

Hyperloop's next generation pods are constructed to seat up to 28 travelers and will journey direct to passengers' destinations non-stop. Exactly how much this hi-tech train will cost hasn't been disclosed yet, but Virgin representatives have said route prices will be less than an airplane ticket.

“It’s simple. If it’s not affordable, people won’t use it,” notes Virgin Hyperloop CEO Jay Walder. “Daily high-speed transport is currently not feasible for most people, but we want to change that notion. Imagine being able to commute between cities that are currently hours apart in minutes – and the endless possibilities that opens up.”

Virgin Hyperloop hopes to obtain safety certification by 2025 and begin operations in 2030.