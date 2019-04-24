WandaVision shoots in the fall, will be 6 hours long, have 1950s vibe

Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe closes out this summer, but Marvel Studios is only getting started thanks to the impending launch of Disney+ this November. Among the Marvel characters receiving MCU-connected spinoff shows are Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). As you'll recall, both characters were killed by Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

While speaking to Variety on the red carpet of Avengers: Endgame Monday night, Olsen offered some fresh intel on the show, whose title was confirmed as "WandaVision" two weeks ago when Disney dropped more details on its new streaming service.

“[We shoot in the] fall. Paul and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers … I think it’s gonna be a total of six hours," she said.

Olsen also talked about a vintage-inspired teaser image of WandaVision shown to those who were present at the Disney+ announcement.

“Well there’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision … I think at the Disney+ launch/chat they showed a photo of us in the ‘50s, and I think that’s a good teaser. It’s gonna be really fun, I’m really excited.”

Based on that information, it seems like Disney wants to poke fun at the idyllic nuclear family lifestyle of mid-century America. That teaser image (if it exists) could be a kind jab at the fact that Wanda and Vision's relationship is anything but normal. Moreover, the description brings to mind Mike Del Mundo's front cover for the first issue in Tom King's Vision comic, which channels the wholesome Leave It to Beaver-style television shows of the 1950s.

Credit: Marvel Comics

When asked what the theme song will be, Olsen jokingly sang the iconic opening theme for The Andy Griffith Show. Jac Schaeffer, one of the screenwriters on March's Captain Marvel, is writing, producing, and showrunning the series.

Disney+ goes live Tuesday, Nov. 12. Subscriptions begin at $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year, which really puts serious pressure on Netflix and all other streaming platforms.