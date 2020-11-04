Honey, I'm home! WandaVision is a 'full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms,' promises Teyonah Parris

We already knew WandaVision was going to be unlike anything we've seen in the MCU so far, but how many of us expected plenty of action scenes?

So far, the marketing materials have mostly leaned into the show's penchant for hopping between different sitcom styles of the 20th century. But according to cast member Teyonah Parris (Charm City Kings), that's only one small part of the Disney+ series that hopes to defy any one genre, while matching the epic scope and production values of Marvel Studios' big screen efforts.

"I’m very grateful to be a part of this universe and Monica Rambeau is such a badass. She's such a badass in the comics and I just can't even believe that this is happening," Parris told The Undefeated. "This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms. It’s wild. It’s wild. I think people are gonna be very, very excited."

Credit: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET & Marvel Comics

Parris will be playing the adult version of Monica Rambeau, daughter of pilot Maria Rambeau. The character first appeared in last year's Captain Marvel, where she was played by Akira Akbar (Maria was portrayed by No Time to Die's Lashana Lynch). How Carol Danvers' world intersects with that of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) remains to be seen, although Monica has had several interactions with Wanda in the comics. Moreover, one has to wonder if Monica will take up the mantle of Captain Marvel like she does in the source material. Since Brie Larson has at least one more Captain Marvel entry to go, Monica may end up going with one of her other comic book aliases: Spectrum, Pulsar, or Photon.

"That has been a childhood dream, to be a Marvel superhero," Parris continued. "When the MCU opened up, I think I was in college and then I was like, 'Oh, I want to be a Marvel superhero.' I remember being in college — or right out of school, I can't remember — and going to see Iron Man and seeing women who would kick ass in these kinds of movies."

Showrun by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision is expected to debut in December. That premiere window speculation has now been corroborated by cast member Kat Dennings, who is reprising her Thor role of Darcy Lewis.