DC sets 24-hour 'FanDome' event with Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, Snyder Cut and more

With San Diego Comic-Con set to be held online this year due to the global pandemic, Warner Bros. is making its own plans to show off its movies, TV shows and everything else. Needless to say, the studio won't be sitting out the annual pop culture convention scene. Far from it.

The studio has decided to host its own free-of-charge virtual event in late August called "DC FanDome." It's basically a 24-hour Hall H livestream during which the company will tease out its most anticipated comic book projects like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Superman & Lois, and the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

"The global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series," reads the release.

As you'll see in the image below, DC FanDome is assuming the form of floating landmasses in outer space. The Hall of Heroes serves as the main hub before branching off into several different experiences (head to the bottom of this article for a breakdown of each one).

Credit: Warner Bros./DC

Other properties planned to pop up at the digital con are: Aquaman, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Super Hero Girls, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, Supergirl, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, and Young Justice: Outsiders.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., said in a statement. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC's inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

Fans are also encouraged to submit their own DC-inspired artwork (i.e. cosplay, makeup, tattoos, etc.) for a chance to be featured at the event. In addition, it'll play host to the second annual Blerd & Boujee House, "a celebration of Black nerd culture ... bringing Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds 'party-with-a-purpose' vibes."

DC FanDome is set to begin Saturday, August 22 at 1PM EST.

Hall of Heroes: Where you can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games, available in several languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

DC WatchVerse: Here's where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.

DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We've got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, executive producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.