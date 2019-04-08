WATCH: Batman writers and artists on creating the perfect Bat-Villain

Have you ever wondered what it takes to create a villain for Batman who can withstand the test of time? The Dark Knight hasn't lasted eight decades on his own. The Joker, Two-Face, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Riddler, and more comprise the best rogues gallery in comics. There's nothing quite like a great Batman villain. For SYFY WIRE’s latest Batman At 80 video, we brought together several writers and artists to talk about their contributions to Batman's lineup of bad guys and gals and how they created them.

"Creating a villain in Batman's world is a very challenging thing to do," said Jim Lee, the co-publisher of DC. "When I say it's challenging, it evokes sweat and a lot of hand-wringing because you know you are trying to compete in a world with some of the greatest villains in all fiction."

"It's intensely paralyzing," added Scott Snyder, the writer and co-creator of The Batman Who Laughs. "I think the way you have to do it, at least for me, is to remember that your version of Batman is there to make you brave in the face of your fears. If you are afraid of something, somebody else is. And if Batman needs to go up against that thing in a way that presents that fear as the most terrifying and expansive and robust crazy version of itself possible. That's your villain."

As an artist, Lee co-created Hush with writer Jeph Loeb. During the video, Lee told us how he designed Hush's costume and look. Snyder also told us what went into The Batman Who Laughs, while Neal Adams explained the origin of Ra's al Ghul as the Moriarty to Batman's Sherlock Holmes. Finally, Jim Starlin tells us how the KGBeast was born from the slip of the tongue before James Tynion IV recounts the horror of Mother.

To catch all of these insights, check out the entire video!