Latest Stories

Game of Thrones Baelor
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones director breaks down how bigger budget, larger scope changed the show
Apple Arcade
Tag: Games
Apple announces mobile subscription video game service, Apple Arcade
battle of the planets anime
Tag: Fangrrls
Battle of the Planets, the show that introduced '70s kids in the US to Japanese animation
Cory Doctorow C2E2
Tag: Videos
WATCH C2E2: Cory Doctorow talks tech and Superman punching out Nazis

Clueless Reunion Reveals Kanye West Inspiration | C2E2 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH C2E2: Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison look back at Clueless

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Jackie Jennings
Mar 25, 2019

This year's C2E2 had a wealth of sci-fi and comic book panels and guests. But did anyone really think we'd pass up the opportunity to talk with the cast of Clueless? As if! While the 25th anniversary of the iconic coming-of-age comedy isn't until next year, Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer, and Donald Faison were special guests on the Live Stage, where they shared their stories about the film.

"I met [director] Amy Heckerling in a restaurant," recalled Silverstone. "She said the reason she cast me – which is completely absurd – but it's not absurd. It's fine. She saw me drinking from my glass, but instead of lifting it up to drink from a straw, I guess I was putting my head down to the straw. So she thought I was like a puppy. That's why she wanted me to be in the movie."

When asked about the enduring appeal of Clueless, Faison offered his theory behind its longevity.

"It was early, I mean, it came before its time," said Faison. "If you look out into the audience now, there are a lot of people holding up their cell phones, taking pictures, and everything like that. I feel like we started that revolution. We showed the future, I feel like."

"I think Amy Heckerling took Jane Austen's Emma and made an incredible adaptation of it," added Silverstone. "She hit on pop culture ... She always had her ear to the street when she did Fast Times at Ridgemont High. She really captured that time and that era perfectly. I think she did that for the '90s [too]. It's proven to be a classic that people really enjoy, and I think it's her brilliance ... it's a really wonderful story."

For more stories from the cast of Clueless, check out the entire video!

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: C2E2 2019
Tag: Clueless
Tag: alicia silverstone
Tag: Breckin Meyer
Tag: Donald Faison

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Breckin Meyer Jackbox Games C2E2 2019
WATCH C2E2: Breckin Meyer plays Jackbox games
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Cory Doctorow C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Cory Doctorow talks tech and Superman punching out Nazis
Adam Swiderski
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Black Panther Roundtable C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Black Panther roundtable
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tyler Hoechlin C2E2
WATCH C2E2: Tyler Hoechlin might be Superman but dreams of playing Indiana Jones
Cher Martinetti
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0