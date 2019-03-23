Latest Stories

Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Julie & Shawna Benson On Wu Assassins And Green Arrow | C2E2 2019 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH C2E2: Julie and Shawna Benson discuss Wu Assassins and Green Arrow

Courtney Enlow
Mar 23, 2019

There are a lot of veritable dynamic duos in comics — Batman and Robin, Superman and Lois Lane, Cap and Bucky, and the list goes on. But when it comes to the creators who bring some of our favorite comic characters to life on the page, there's at least one duo kicking ass and taking names on that front too, and that's the Benson sisters.

Julie and Shawna Benson worked in television (most notably on The 100) before making the jump to comics, first tackling Batgirl and the Birds of Prey in 2016. Although that series was eventually canceled, the two later revealed they'd be taking on Green Arrow, becoming the only women to pen a mainstream superhero title for Marvel or DC with a male lead at the time.

Now, with their Green Arrow series coming to a close, Julie and Shawna Benson sat down with SYFY FANGRRLS at this year's C2E2 to discuss their run, their thoughts on the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, the differences in writing for comics versus television, and their upcoming projects, including the new Netflix series Wu Assassins.

Check out the full interview below!

