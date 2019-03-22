Latest Stories

Raven in DC Universe's Titans
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Titans' 'Family Story'
War of the Realms variant #1
Tag: Comics
Marvel's War of the Realms #1 debuts script at C2E2 2019
Avengers-181
Tag: Fangrrls
The Avengers vs. affirmative action
Jim Lee Batman At 80
Tag: Videos
WATCH: DC's Jim Lee, Neal Adams, and Tom King talk about Detective Comics #1000

Batman At 80: Comics Legends On Detective Comics #1000 | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: DC's Jim Lee, Neal Adams, and Tom King talk about Detective Comics #1000

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 22, 2019

In 1939, Bob Kane and Bill Finger introduced Batman in the pages of Detective Comics #27. 2019 is the 80th anniversary of Batman, and Detective Comics #1000 is coming on Wednesday, March 27. To mark the occasion, SYFY WIRE spoke with three of the creators contributing stories to the issue: Jim Lee, Neal Adams, and current Batman scribe, Tom King.

Adams' take on the Dark Knight in the '70s helped re-establish Batman as a serious character after the '60s. While speaking with us, Adams shared his take on why Batman has such enduring appeal.

"Batman is you," said Adams. "I am Batman. You are Batman. In your best moments, you are Batman. The reason you really like Batman is that he is you at your very best. And that's what he represents to us. We do need icons to look at and say 'I would do that. Given the chance, I would do that.'"

Lee made his mark on Batman in the 2002 storyline "Hush." For Detective Comics #1000, he is teaming up with writer Kevin Smith for a short story. According to Lee, this tale will actually contribute new elements to Batman's backstory.

"[Smith] wrote something that was actually really iconic in a way," related Lee. “It created an element to the mythology that didn’t exist before and explained a lot of different things in Batman's backstory. I felt like we actually contributed something."

Lee also shared his excitement about working with Smith for the first time.

"When they told me they got Kevin Smith to agree to a story, I was beside myself," said Lee. "He's an incredible writer, not just within the world of comics, but within film and TV. Great director, so talented in many ways. It was kind of nice to work on a project with someone I had never worked on before on a marquee iconic character."

Additionally, King told us about his "hopeful" Batman story in the anniversary issue. But you'll have to watch the entire video for that intel!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Batman
Tag: Jim Lee
Tag: Tom King
Tag: Neal Adams
Tag: Detective Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: DC Universe
Tag: DC
Jim Lee DC Universe Hero
WATCH: Jim Lee shares intel on DC Universe and an awesome fan sweepstakes
Mike Avila
Aug 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tom King Comic-Con 2018
WATCH SDCC: Tom King on Batman's wedding, breaking the Bat, and Heroes in Crisis
Mike Avila
Jul 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Original Video
Tom King on How Batman Will End
Behind the Panel: Tom King on how Batman will end, Mister Miracle, and the Bat-Cat marriage
Mike Avila
Jul 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
DC Comics Tom King And Joelle Jones SYFY WIRE C2E2 Interview Screengrab2
WATCH C2E2: Tom King and Joelle Jones on Batman and Catwoman getting married
Karama Horne
Apr 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0