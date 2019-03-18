WATCH ECCC: Chris Roberson tackles Hellboy in Mexico

The upcoming Hellboy movie may be big news, but the World's Greatest Paranormal Investigator is still going strong at Dark Horse Comics. 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of Hellboy's first story, and he's got more adventures lined up. At ECCC 2019, writer Chris Roberson came to the Live Stage to share some of his upcoming plans for Hellboy. He also told us how he went from being a fan of Hellboy to becoming one of the writers steering his destiny. According to Roberson, it all began when he had questions about Mike Mignola's stories.

"It was more in terms as me as a fan having questions," related Roberson. "If I had the opportunity to talk to the creator of my favorite story, things I would want to know. Maybe questions asked in the story that weren't answered by the story."

"A few years ago, I had been working on the books for a year or so, we had wrapped up that first Witchfinder and I think the first arc of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., and I had just wanted more work, really," continued Roberson. "I was having lunch with Mike and I said 'what was the deal with those alien guys who were seen in one page in 'Seed of Destruction.' Then in 'Conqueror Worm,' there's one that that's there.' And Mike was like 'oh yeah, that guy.'"

That was the genesis for the miniseries, The Visitor: How & Why He Stayed. Roberson also told us about an upcoming one-shot that will essentially be a low-budget Mexican horror movie featuring Hellboy and a Luchadore Lobster Johnson. Additionally, Roberson spoke about why he realized that Hellboy had to lose someone close to him. Watch the entire video to get those details!