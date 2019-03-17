WATCH ECCC: Stranger Things cast on Season 3

If you've been anxious to return to Hawkins for the longest time, Season 3 of Stranger Things will be creeping up on us this July — and some of the cast escaped the Upside-Down for a while to talk monsters and geekery with SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings at ECCC. Expect things to get even stranger.

"You know those people that are so weird that no one even bothers them, you know what I mean? We're those people, so like, the only problems we have to face with interdimensional problems," said Finn Wolfhard (Mike).

So what can they can tell us about Season 3? Wolfhard was able to at least give us a ghost of what's to come without breaking his NDA. What he could say without being silenced by a Demogorgon is that an insane amount of horror and sci-fi elements terrorize the next season, but the characters keep dealing with very human issues next to all the paranormal things crawling around. There will also be more comedy (maybe more Farrah Fawcett spray?) and "awkward situations that you find relatable," and not in that filtered selfie-type way.

If you've ever wondered whether Mike, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are real-life geeks, you might be surprised to find out that they actually aren't as hardcore about video games and D&D as they are on the show. Sadie Sink admitted that she isn't a gamer at all but made Max believable by going at those arcade machines like her life depended on it. In a way, it kind of did.

There is one spoiler Matarazzo and Wolfhard were allowed to give away: there may or may not be a reel of David Harbour trying to keep it together after repeating one line that made him laugh hysterically.

By the way, speaking of D&D and rolling that die, watch on to see the cast roll for questions and find out whether they'd be Batman or Spider-Man.