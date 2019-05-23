WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Batman Beyond

Twenty years ago, Bruce Wayne stepped down from his iconic role in order to pave the way for a Batman of the Future! Batman: The Animated Series' dream team of Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett were tasked to make something with a teenage Batman. The result was Batman Beyond, a series that far surpassed its network mandated origin. This may have been a kids show, but it wasn't necessarily for kids. At only 52 episodes, the series is largely a footnote in Batman history. But it's also a classic take on the Dark Knight that captured our imagination.

In the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn't Know, we're taking a deep dive into the world of Neo-Gotham and its new Batman, Terry McGinnis. Amusingly, the pilot episode actually began in 2019, as Bruce Wayne was finally forced to admit to himself that his time had passed. Come to think of it, Batman Beyond had quite a bit of material about aging and facing the inevitable decay of life. Think about that while eating your cereal, kiddies!

Strangely enough, some of the biggest controversies to come out of Batman Beyond didn't happen within the series itself. The animated feature, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, ran into some real world issues that complicated its signature murder scene. Several years after that, an episode of Justice League Unlimited revealed an unexpected connection between Terry and Bruce that changes the entire context of Batman Beyond. Was Terry destined to be Batman? And do bloodlines make the hero?

For more about Batman Beyond, check out the entire video!